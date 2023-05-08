pickpockets in NYC: Are You in Danger of Pickpocketing in New York City? Discover the Real Story.

Pickpocketing: A Common Crime in New York City

Pickpocketing is a crime that has been around for centuries, and it continues to be a prevalent problem in many cities around the world, including New York City. It is a form of theft that involves stealing someone’s wallet, phone, or other valuable items from their pockets or bags without their knowledge. In this article, we will explore the truth about pickpocketing in New York City, the tactics used by pickpockets, and what you can do to protect yourself.

Pickpocketing in New York City

New York City is one of the most bustling and crowded cities in the world, attracting millions of tourists every year. With so many people in one place, pickpocketing becomes a common occurrence. According to the New York City Police Department (NYPD), there were 3,802 reported incidents of pickpocketing in 2020 alone. Pickpockets in New York City are known for their skill and speed, making it easy for them to blend in with the crowd and steal from their victims without them even noticing.

Tactics Used by Pickpockets

Pickpockets use a variety of tactics to steal from their victims, ranging from distraction to the “bump and grab” technique. One of the most common tactics is distraction. They will create a distraction by bumping into their victim, asking for directions or help, or even spilling something on them. While the victim is distracted, the pickpocket will quickly reach into their pocket or bag and steal their valuables.

Another tactic used by pickpockets is the “bump and grab.” They will bump into their victim, usually from behind, and quickly grab their wallet or phone before running away. They may also work in teams, with one person distracting the victim while the other steals their valuables.

Pickpockets also use crowded areas to their advantage. They will target crowded subways or buses, where people are packed closely together and less likely to notice someone reaching into their pocket or bag. They may also target tourist attractions, such as Times Square or the Statue of Liberty, where people are often distracted by the sights and sounds around them.

Protecting Yourself from Pickpockets

While pickpocketing is a common occurrence in New York City, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. One of the most effective ways to protect yourself is to be aware of your surroundings. Stay alert and pay attention to the people around you. If someone is acting suspiciously or trying to create a distraction, be wary and keep your valuables close.

Another way to protect yourself from pickpockets is to keep your valuables in a secure place. Avoid carrying large amounts of cash or expensive items such as jewelry or electronics. Use a money belt or a cross-body bag that can be worn close to your body. Keep your wallet and phone in your front pockets or in a bag that you can keep in front of you.

If you are traveling on public transportation, be aware of your surroundings and keep your valuables close to you. Avoid standing near the doors, where pickpockets can easily grab your bag or phone as the doors open. If you are carrying a backpack, keep it in front of you or wear it on both shoulders to prevent someone from grabbing it from behind.

Conclusion

Pickpocketing is a crime that can happen to anyone in New York City. It is a crime that is prevalent in crowded areas such as subways, buses, and tourist attractions. Pickpockets use various tactics to steal from their victims, including distraction and the “bump and grab.” To protect yourself from pickpockets, be aware of your surroundings, keep your valuables in a secure place, and avoid carrying large amounts of cash or expensive items. With these precautions, you can enjoy all that New York City has to offer without the risk of becoming a victim of pickpocketing.