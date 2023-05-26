Amarjeet Kumar Singh : Pickup van driver Amarjeet Kumar Singh shot dead on NH-28 in Begusarai district

A pickup van driver was shot dead on NH-28 between Malti and Bagraha Dih under Phulwadia police station in Begusarai district on Wednesday night by unidentified criminals. The criminals managed to escape unnoticed under cover of darkness. The deceased has been identified as Amarjeet Kumar Singh, a resident of Khilwat in Vaishali district. The pickup was transporting mangoes from Bhagalpur district to Hajipur. The police have ruled out loot as the motive behind the murder. Three cartridges, two empty and one live, were recovered from the crime scene along with the deceased’s cellphone. The case is being investigated, and the driver’s body has been sent to Begusarai Sadar Hospital for postmortem. The family has been informed of the incident.

News Source : TNN

