Pierantonio Costa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pierantonio Costa has Died .
Pierantonio Costa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Father, Honorary Consul, Hero!Celebrating the life of OMRI Commander Pierantonio Costa who saved almost 2,000 people during @RwandaGenocide and was awarded the Gold Civil Valor Medal by the Republic of Italy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP @RwandaMFA @ItalyMFA pic.twitter.com/ieXJFNDUYJ
— Massimiliano Mazzanti (@massi_mazzanti) January 4, 2021
