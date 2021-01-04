Pierantonio Costa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pierantonio Costa has Died .

Pierantonio Costa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Massimiliano Mazzanti @massi_mazzanti Father, Honorary Consul, Hero!Celebrating the life of OMRI Commander Pierantonio Costa who saved almost 2,000 people during @RwandaGenocide and was awarded the Gold Civil Valor Medal by the Republic of Italy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. RIP @RwandaMFA @ItalyMFA

