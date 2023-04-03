“Piero Gilardi’s Art: A Lasting Legacy”

Piero Gilardi, an artist who was known for his political activism and his innovative works of art, passed away at the age of 79. Gilardi was born in Italy in 1942 and began his career as an artist in the 1960s. He was a key figure in the Arte Povera movement, which emphasized the use of simple, everyday materials in art.

Gilardi’s work often addressed political and social issues, and he was involved in several protest movements throughout his career. He was particularly known for his “Nature Carpets,” which were large, soft sculptures made from materials such as foam rubber and felt. These works often took the form of animals or other natural elements and were meant to be touched and interacted with.

In addition to his art, Gilardi was also a curator and a writer. He curated several exhibitions on contemporary art and wrote extensively on art and politics. His work was exhibited in museums and galleries around the world, and he was recognized with several awards throughout his career.

Gilardi’s impact on the art world and his commitment to social justice will be remembered by many. His legacy will continue through his work and the many artists whom he inspired.

Italian artist Piero Gilardi, known for his idealised versions of nature using synthetic materials, has passed away at the age of 80. Gilardi’s Tappeto-Natura, or “Nature-Carpets,” featured patches of archetypal terrain using carved and painted human-made polyurethane foam. He saw his work as a way to embrace a techno-utopian future that might reset humans’ relationship with nature. Gilardi was a member of the Arte Povera movement in Italy in the 1960s and went on to work with agitprop and agitate for environmental and social justice, designing posters, masks, costumes and puppets for demonstrations. After the Sandinista revolution of 1979, he worked with child labourers in Nicaragua and, a year later, began working with young Native American Mohawks. In 2008, he built the Parco Arte Vivente or Living Art Park, on the outskirts of Turin, in response to the neglect of public green spaces and culture. Gilardi’s political work was surveyed in a show at Galleria Civica d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea in Turin in 2016, and a retrospective of his work was held at Nottingham Contemporary in 2013.