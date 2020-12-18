Pierre Buyoya Death -Dead – Obituary :Pierre Buyoya has Died .
Former Burundian President Pierre Buyoya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
BREAKING: Former Burundian President Pierre Buyoya, who until recently was high representative of the African Union for Mali and the Sahel has died, according to @voanews source close to his family https://t.co/lO7xujNFe2
— Eddie Rwema (@edrwema) December 18, 2020
Eddie Rwema @edrwema BREAKING: Former Burundian President Pierre Buyoya, who until recently was high representative of the African Union for Mali and the Sahel has died, according to @voanews source close to his family
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.