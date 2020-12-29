Pierre Cardin Death -Dead – Obituary : French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has Died .
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 29. 2020.
French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, known for his Space-Age designs, has died at the age of 98https://t.co/OlArrO6QrB
— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) December 29, 2020
BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, known for his Space-Age designs, has died at the age of 98
