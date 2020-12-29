Pierre Cardin Death -Dead – Obituary : French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has Died .

By | December 29, 2020
0 Comment

Pierre Cardin Death -Dead – Obituary : French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has Died .

French fashion designer Pierre Cardin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 29. 2020.

BBC Breaking News @BBCBreaking French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, known for his Space-Age designs, has died at the age of 98

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.