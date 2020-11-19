Pierre Jacquelin Death -Dead :Ivorian rally driver Pierre Jacquelin has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | November 19, 2020
0 Comment

Pierre Jacquelin Death -Dead :Ivorian rally driver Pierre Jacquelin has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Ivorian rally driver Pierre Jacquelin has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Rallying in Africa on Twitter: “it’s with great sadness we announce the passing of the ivorian rally driver Pierre Jacquelin at 21 at Yamoussoukro Ivory Coast. Our sincere condolences to family, friends and thewhole rally fraternity in Africa.”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.