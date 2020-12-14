Pierre Lacroix Death -Dead – Obituary : Pierre Lacroix has Died .

Pierre Lacroix has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Tony Cordasco @TonyDasco Very sad news. Had the opportunity to meet Pierre Lacroix and talk hockey on a couple of occasions. He resided at Lake Las Vegas. The former Avalanche GM who built 2 Stanley Cup-winning teams, died at age 72 due to COVID complications.

