Pierre Lacroix Death -Dead – Obituary : Pierre Lacroix has Died .
Very sad news. Had the opportunity to meet Pierre Lacroix and talk hockey on a couple of occasions. He resided at Lake Las Vegas. The former Avalanche GM who built 2 Stanley Cup-winning teams, died at age 72 due to COVID complications. https://t.co/U878RgBGy4
— Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) December 13, 2020
