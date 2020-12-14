Pierre Lacroix Death -Dead – Obituary : Pierre Lacroix, the former Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche general manager has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
Pierre Lacroix, the former Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche general manager has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Denver Post Sports @DPostSports Pierre Lacroix, the former Quebec Nordiques and Colorado Avalanche general manager who built two Stanley-Cup-winning teams in Denver, has died. He was 72.

