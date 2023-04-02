Pierre Schneider, a journalist and former member of the separatist group Felquiste, has passed away at the age of 78.

Pierre Schneider, a former member of the militant Quebec separatist group known as the Felquiste, has passed away at the age of 78. Schneider, who later became a journalist, died recently, although no specific date was given.

Former FLQ Player Pierre Schneider Dies at 78

Former writer, author, activist, and journalist, Pierre Schneider, passed away on Saturday evening at the age of 78. Mr. Schneider, who was also a former player of the Front de libération du Québec (FLQ), had been suffering from lung cancer for several years.

A Final Video Message

Mr. Schneider left a final video message for his followers, which he posted on social media on March 28. In the video, he expressed his gratitude for the support he has received, saying, “I was very happy to be able to share with you during those years of my life that gave me the greatest pleasure… Your comfort has always been there for me and I leave in peace.”

In his testimony, Mr. Schneider invited the population to continue fighting for Quebec’s independence, a cause he had been devoted to for over 60 years. “Quebec will rise again,” he said. “Quebec is not on its knees. Quebec is unbeatable. Whatever we say, whatever we think, we will survive and we will win.”

A Lifelong Activist

Pierre Schneider was born in Outremont in 1945 and became involved with the Rally for National Independence (RIN) at a young age in 1962. He co-founded the FLQ and was arrested in 1963 and sentenced to three years in prison for his involvement in several bomb attacks.

After his release from prison, Mr. Schneider began his career in media, writing for Le Journal de Montréal and becoming a legal columnist. He also held management positions in the daily news department and the Arts and Entertainment section.

Mr. Schneider left the media world in 2003 to focus on writing. His most recent book, “The Assassinated Republic of Daniel Johnson,” was published in 2021. He is also known for his autobiographical story, “Boum baby boom,” which recounts his passion for independence.

A Loss for the Independence Movement

On Twitter, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, leader of the Parti Québécois, offered his condolences to Mr. Schneider’s loved ones and family, calling him “a lifelong independence activist.”

“On behalf of the Parti Québécois, I thank him from the bottom of my heart for all these years in the service of our common cause,” he wrote.

The passing of Pierre Schneider is a loss for the independence movement in Quebec. His lifelong dedication to the cause will always be remembered and celebrated.