“Pikesville school vandalism arrest” today : Police say a 27-year-old has been arrested for breaking into and vandalizing a Pikesville school.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into and vandalizing a school in Pikesville, Baltimore County. Matthew Parry is facing several charges, including second-degree burglary, malicious destruction of property, theft and trespassing, and is being held without bond. The specific details of the vandalism are not yet known. The school was closed as police investigated the incident.

News Source : CBS Baltimore Staff

