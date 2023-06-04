PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking investigation into Odisha train tragedy, calls for implementation of KAVACH Protection System by Indian Railways

Odisha train tragedy victim safety : PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking investigation into Odisha train tragedy and implementation of KAVACH Protection System by Indian Railways

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Supreme Court following the Odisha train tragedy, seeking an investigation into a triple train accident. The PIL also calls for guidelines to be implemented for the indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called the KAVACH Protection System by the Indian Railways. The system is designed to improve public safety and reduce train crashes in the country. The PIL further requests an expert commission to analyze and review the current risk and safety parameters in the railway system and suggest systematic safety modifications for strengthening railway safety mechanisms. The Bengal Chief Minister had voiced concerns over the absence of the KAVACH system, citing it as a reason for the triple train accident in Balasore, but Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw cleared the claims, stating that the anti-collision system had nothing to do with the accident. The KAVACH system is an indigenously developed electronic system designed to achieve the goal of zero train accidents. Once in place, KAVACH will be the least expensive autonomous train collision safety system in the world, operating at a cost of around 50 lakh per km.

News Source : Zee Media Bureau

Odisha train mishap Supreme Court PIL Judicial probe KAVACH implementation Railways news