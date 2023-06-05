“Pilaf recipe with greens”: Grandma’s Recipe: Pilaf with Greens and Village Baklava

Grandma Cooking Pilaf with Greens | Village Baklava Recipe

There is something special about the taste of grandma’s cooking. It’s not just the ingredients she uses, but the love and care she puts into each dish. One of my favorite dishes that my grandma makes is pilaf with greens. It’s a simple yet delicious dish that always reminds me of home. In this article, I’ll share my grandma’s recipe for pilaf with greens and a bonus recipe for village baklava.

Ingredients for Pilaf with Greens:

2 cups of rice

4 cups of water

2 onions, chopped

3 cloves of garlic, minced

2 cups of mixed greens (spinach, chard, and parsley)

1 tbsp of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Rinse the rice in cold water until the water runs clear. In a large pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and garlic to the pot and sautee until the onions are translucent. Add the mixed greens to the pot and cook until they are wilted. Add the rice to the pot and stir until it is coated with the mixture. Add the water to the pot and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cover the pot with a lid. Cook the pilaf for 20-25 minutes or until the rice is tender. Fluff the rice with a fork and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot and enjoy!

Ingredients for Village Baklava:

For the dough:

2 cups of flour

1/2 cup of warm water

1/4 cup of olive oil

1/4 cup of melted butter

For the filling:

2 cups of chopped walnuts

1/2 cup of sugar

1 tsp of cinnamon

1/4 cup of melted butter

For the syrup:

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of water

1/4 cup of honey

1 cinnamon stick

1 lemon, juiced

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, warm water, olive oil, and melted butter. Knead the dough until it is smooth and elastic. In a separate bowl, mix together the chopped walnuts, sugar, cinnamon, and melted butter to make the filling. Divide the dough into 2 equal parts. Roll out one of the dough balls into a thin sheet. Place the sheet into a greased baking dish. Spread the filling over the sheet of dough. Roll out the other dough ball into a thin sheet and place it on top of the filling. Cut the baklava into diamond shapes. Bake the baklava for 30-40 minutes or until it is golden brown. While the baklava is baking, prepare the syrup. In a small saucepan, combine the sugar, water, honey, cinnamon stick, and lemon juice. Bring the mixture to a boil and simmer for 10 minutes. Once the baklava is done baking, pour the syrup over the top while it is still hot. Allow the baklava to cool before serving.

Conclusion:

There’s nothing quite like the taste of grandma’s cooking. Her recipe for pilaf with greens is a simple yet delicious dish that always reminds me of home. And the bonus recipe for village baklava is the perfect sweet treat to end any meal. I hope you enjoy these recipes as much as I do!

