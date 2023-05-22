“Piles Treatment”: Dr. Bilquis Shaikh Explains the Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment for Piles and Offers Tips for Relief

How To Get Relief From Piles?

Piles, also known as hemorrhoids, is a condition that affects the veins in the rectum and anus. It is a common problem that can affect people of all ages. Piles can be painful and uncomfortable, making it difficult to sit, walk or even sleep. Fortunately, there are several ways to get relief from piles. In this article, we will discuss what piles are, their causes, symptoms, and treatment options.

What are Piles?

Piles are swollen veins in the rectum and anus. They can be internal or external. Internal piles occur inside the rectum, while external piles occur outside the anus. Piles can be caused by several factors, including constipation, diarrhea, obesity, pregnancy, and aging. They can also be caused by a lack of fiber in the diet, which can lead to straining during bowel movements.

Causes of Piles

The exact cause of piles is unknown, but several factors can contribute to the development of this condition. One of the primary causes of piles is constipation. When you are constipated, you have to strain during bowel movements, which can put pressure on the veins in the rectum and anus. This pressure can cause the veins to become swollen and inflamed, leading to piles.

Other causes of piles include diarrhea, obesity, pregnancy, and aging. Diarrhea can also lead to piles because it can cause irritation and inflammation in the rectum and anus. Obesity can increase the pressure on the veins in the rectum and anus, leading to their swelling. Pregnancy can also cause piles because the growing fetus can put pressure on the veins in the rectum and anus. Aging can also cause piles because the tissues in the rectum and anus weaken over time.

Symptoms of Piles

The symptoms of piles can vary depending on the severity of the condition. Some of the common symptoms of piles include:

Pain or discomfort during bowel movements

Swelling or lump around the anus

Bleeding during bowel movements

Itching or irritation around the anus

Mucus discharge from the anus

If you experience any of these symptoms, it is essential to consult a doctor to determine the severity of your condition.

Treatment of Piles

The treatment of piles depends on the severity of the condition. In mild cases, piles can be treated with home remedies and lifestyle changes. Here are some ways to get relief from piles:

1. High Fiber Diet

Eating a diet rich in fiber can help prevent constipation and reduce the pressure on the veins in the rectum and anus. Foods that are high in fiber include fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

2. Drink Plenty of Water

Drinking plenty of water can help keep your stool soft and prevent constipation. Aim to drink at least eight glasses of water per day.

3. Exercise regularly

Exercise can help improve your digestive system and prevent constipation. Aim to exercise for at least 30 minutes per day.

4. Sitz Baths

Sitz baths can help reduce the swelling and inflammation associated with piles. To take a sitz bath, fill a bathtub with warm water and sit in it for 15-20 minutes.

5. Over-the-Counter Medications

Over-the-counter medications, such as creams and ointments, can help reduce the pain and itching associated with piles. These medications contain ingredients like hydrocortisone and lidocaine, which can provide relief.

In severe cases, piles may require medical treatment. Some of the medical treatments for piles include:

1. Rubber Band Ligation

Rubber band ligation is a procedure in which a small rubber band is placed around the base of the pile to cut off its blood supply. This causes the pile to shrink and fall off.

2. Sclerotherapy

Sclerotherapy is a procedure in which a chemical is injected into the pile to shrink it.

3. Hemorrhoidectomy

Hemorrhoidectomy is a surgical procedure in which the piles are removed. This procedure is typically used for severe cases of piles.

Conclusion

Piles can be a painful and uncomfortable condition, but there are several ways to get relief from them. Eating a high fiber diet, drinking plenty of water, exercising regularly, taking sitz baths, and using over-the-counter medications can help relieve the symptoms of piles. In severe cases, medical treatment may be necessary. If you experience any symptoms of piles, it is essential to consult a doctor to determine the severity of your condition.

Hemorrhoids Natural remedies for piles Piles treatment at home Piles surgery Piles medication

News Source : Dr. Bilquis Shaikh

Source Link :How To Get Relief From Piles | What is Piles? Causes, Symptoms and Treatment By Dr.Bilquis Shaikh/