“Pilgrimage City Guide”: The Ultimate Guide to Exploring this Cherished Pilgrimage City

Globetrotters Dream of Crossing Epic Feats Off Their Lists: A Complete Guide to Santiago de Compostela

For many travelers, journeying to Mt. Everest, hiking to Machu Picchu, or completing the Camino de Santiago are epic feats that top their bucket lists. The Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of St James, is an ancient pilgrimage with trails crisscrossing Europe. All routes lead backpackers across the north of Spain to one point of singularity: Santiago de Compostela.

Sangría and flamenco may come to mind when travelers think of Spain, but Santiago de Compostela proudly stands apart. The small city is the capital of Galicia, a northwestern province more reminiscent of the Pacific Northwest than sultry Spain. Marked by rugged Atlantic beaches, rolling green pastures, and timeworn villages, Galicia is one of the many unique destinations in Europe.

Santiago de Compostela is known as a Holy City and one of the most sacred sites in Catholicism. The Apostle James is believed to have preached the gospel in present-day Galicia before his death and martyrdom in Jerusalem. Two disciples returned his body to Galicia on a mythical stone boat, later to be discovered by a hermit in the first century. King Alfonso II of Asturias made the first pilgrimage to the site, known as the Camino Primitivo (Primitive Way), to visit and erect a church over the Saint’s remains. Today, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims complete some variation of the Camino Primitivo to marvel at Santiago de Compostela’s cathedral and St James’ tomb.

Apart from being the final destination for weary pilgrims, Santiago de Compostela is a worthy travel destination. Discover the holy city’s cultural and historical attractions, places to stay, and where to eat in the complete guide below.

Top Things To Do In Santiago de Compostela

Complete The Pilgrimage At The Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela

Over 150,000 annual trekkers tackle a pilgrimage with one shining destination in mind: the Catedral de Santiago de Compostela, the final stop on the Camino de Santiago. For many pilgrims, this breathtaking cathedral at the journey’s end is as precious as all the experiences and lessons learned along the Way of St James.

According to legend, in 814 AD, Pelayo the Hermit stumbled across the remains of Jesus’ disciple St James. After alerting the local bishop, the event was quickly recognized as a miracle. A chapel was constructed over the tomb, spurring a pilgrimage route that has endured over a millennium.

Dominating the lovely Plaza del Obradoiro, the current cathedral was built between the 11th and 13th centuries, blending Romanesque, Gothic, and Baroque features. Visitors can only bask in the glory of its ornamental gates, imposing columns, and intricate ceilings. Tradition dictates that pilgrims attend mass with the botafumeiro, one of the most spectacular attractions in Santiago de Compostela. An enormous incense censer hangs from the cathedral’s center and swings back and forth during mass, reaching heights of over 60 feet. The botafumeiro only swings on certain religious holidays, and travelers must reserve a spot ahead of time. Tourists can enter the cathedral or attend mass for free. There are also paid tours to view the museum, cloister, and crypts.

Hours Of Operation: Daily, 7 AM – 9 PM | Several masses held daily

Tour Tickets: from $7 (€6) per adult

Wander Through The Old Town

Most European cities have treasured Old Towns at their core, and Santiago de Compostela’s Casco Histórico is no exception. Explore the cobblestone alleys surrounding the cathedral to find hidden town squares, beautiful architecture, and lovely houses. Tables spill out onto the streets from bars and restaurants for those who prefer to sit back and people-watch. Some of the mythic streets to check out include:

Rua do Franco: also known as wine street.

Rua das Hortas: a quiet and well-preserved street with emblematic white houses.

Join The Locals At Mercado de Abastos

Check the city’s pulse at Mercado de Abastos, one of the most colorful places to visit in Santiago de Compostela. Start by browsing the indoor stalls and follow them as they overflow outdoors. A gathering place for tourists and locals alike, the traditional market offers cheeses, flowers, fruits, and much more. Shoppers can try fresh milk from Galician pasture cows or buy fresh seafood and ask the stall to cook it onsite.

Hours Of Operation: Daily, 8 AM – 3 PM | Closed Sundays

Cost Of Admission: Free

Explore The Monastery Of San Martín Pinario

An essential site to see in Santiago de Compostela is the Monastery of San Martín Pinario. The historical landmark was originally a chapel constructed in the 9th century, later growing in size and wealth to become the second-largest in Spain. Today, travelers can visit the Benedictine monastery free of charge. An impressive brick facade with intricate engravings welcomes guests inside to explore the church and cloisters. Visitors should seek out the mesmerizing altarpiece and the gorgeous renowned choir stalls.

Hours Of Operation: Daily, 11 AM – 2 PM, 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM | Closed Tuesdays

Cost Of Admission: Free

Climb Monte do Gozo

Guarding the outskirts of the town, Monte do Gozo is a gentle mountain perfect for an outdoor escape in Santiago de Compostela. Hikers can take an easy route that starts in the center that leads them out of town and up the mountain. Just over two hours long, the trail offers fresh air and the best views of Santiago and its endless countryside.

Trail Length: ~4 miles

Duration: ~2 hours

Difficulty: Easy

Apart from the panorama at the peak, trekkers will find the statues of two pilgrims signaling toward Plaza Obradoiro. Travelers can consider staying at the hostel at the top of Monte do Gozo. The enormous inn is the final resting place for many pilgrims before completing the Camino de Santiago.

Relax At Alameda Park

After walking hundreds of miles, pilgrims will undoubtedly want a quiet place to rest. Not only a town with historic buildings and sites, but Santiago de Compostela also boasts beautiful open-air parks. Alameda Park conveniently lies near the town center, offering wooded trails and green areas. The dense trees provide shade in the steamy summers or refuge on blustery winter days. The haven is excellent for picnics, strolling, or an afternoon nap. Tourists should find the statues of Las Dos Marías (the two Marys). Supposedly, the figures represent two provocatively-dressed women who used to prowl the park and central streets, flirting with university students.

Visit The Pobo Galego Museum

Very few travelers know about the richness and complexity of Galician culture. History buffs can dive into the region’s heritage at the Pobo Galego Museum, a fascinating attraction in Santiago de Compostela. The 13th-century convent houses the museum’s collections, including historical clothing, ancient pottery and stonework, and regional artwork. Culture lovers will enjoy the chance to peek into ancestral Galicians’ religious, domestic, and everyday lives. The crown jewel of the museum, visitors will find an extraordinary stone spiral staircase.

Hours Of Operation: Tuesday – Saturday, 11 AM – 6 PM | Sundays & Holidays, 11 AM – 2 PM | Closed Monday

Cost Of Admission: $4.5 (€4) per adult | $2 (€1.5) over 65 & under 18

Take A Day Trip To The Coast

The Galician coast is renowned for its pristine beaches, stunning landscapes, and fresh seafood. A day trip to the coast is an excellent way to experience the region’s natural beauty, culture, and cuisine. The most popular coastal towns to visit near Santiago de Compostela are:

Muros: a picturesque fishing village with a medieval center.

Fisterra: the westernmost point in Spain and the end of the world for pilgrims.

A Coruña: a vibrant port town with a famous lighthouse and Roman ruins.

Where To Stay

Santiago de Compostela offers a wide range of accommodations to fit every budget. From hostels and budget hotels to luxury hotels and boutique guesthouses, Santiago de Compostela has it all. Some of the best options include:

Hotel Altaïr: a stylish and modern hotel in the heart of the Old Town.

Hotel Compostela: a comfortable and affordable hotel with a central location.

Hospedería San Martín Pinario: a historic guesthouse inside a 16th-century monastery.

Where To Eat

Galicia is famous for its seafood, wine, and traditional dishes. Santiago de Compostela has a rich culinary scene with numerous restaurants, cafes, and bars to explore. Some of the best places to eat in Santiago de Compostela include:

Casa Marcelo: a Michelin-starred restaurant with a creative and innovative menu.

O Dezaseis: a cozy and traditional Galician restaurant with a relaxed atmosphere.

Abastos 2.0: a contemporary and stylish restaurant with a focus on local and seasonal ingredients.

Final Thoughts

Santiago de Compostela is an enchanting city with a rich history and culture that make it a unique destination in Spain. Whether you’re a pilgrim completing the Camino de Santiago or a traveler looking to experience Galician culture and cuisine, Santiago de Compostela has something for everyone. From the breathtaking Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela to the charming Old Town, lively markets, and beautiful parks, Santiago de Compostela is a city that will captivate and inspire you.

