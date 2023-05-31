Piña Colada recipe 2023: Piña Colada Recipe Made Simple | 2023 Edition

Easy Piña Colada – A Delicious Summer Drink

Introduction

Piña Colada, a tropical cocktail with a sweet and creamy flavor, is a popular drink enjoyed by many people around the world. It is perfect for sipping on a hot summer day or serving as a party drink. The drink is made with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, giving it a tropical flavor. This article will teach you how to make easy piña coladas, both blended and hand-shaken, with options for non-alcoholic versions.

Ingredients

Blended Piña Colada:

1 cup pineapple chunks

1/2 cup coconut cream

1/2 cup rum

2 cups ice

Pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries for garnish (optional)

Hand-Shaken Piña Colada:

1 cup pineapple juice

1/2 cup coconut cream

1/2 cup rum

Ice

Pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries for garnish (optional)

Non-Alcoholic Blended Piña Colada:

1 cup pineapple chunks

1/2 cup coconut cream

1 cup pineapple juice

2 cups ice

Pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Blended Piña Colada:

Add the pineapple chunks, coconut cream, rum, and ice to a blender. Blend the ingredients until smooth. Pour the drink into glasses. Garnish with pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries.

Hand-Shaken Piña Colada:

Add the pineapple juice, coconut cream, rum, and ice to a cocktail shaker. Shake the ingredients well. Pour the drink into glasses. Garnish with pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries.

Non-Alcoholic Blended Piña Colada:

Add the pineapple chunks, coconut cream, pineapple juice, and ice to a blender. Blend the ingredients until smooth. Pour the drink into glasses. Garnish with pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries.

Conclusion

Piña Colada is a delicious and refreshing drink perfect for any summer occasion. With these easy recipes, you can make your own piña coladas at home, whether you prefer blended or hand-shaken versions or non-alcoholic options. So, grab your blender or cocktail shaker and enjoy a cool, creamy, and refreshing piña colada that will make you feel like you’re poolside on a fancy tropical vacation!

