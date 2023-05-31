Piña Colada recipe 2023: Piña Colada Recipe Made Simple | 2023 Edition

Posted on May 31, 2023

Easy Piña Colada – A Delicious Summer Drink

Introduction

Piña Colada, a tropical cocktail with a sweet and creamy flavor, is a popular drink enjoyed by many people around the world. It is perfect for sipping on a hot summer day or serving as a party drink. The drink is made with rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice, giving it a tropical flavor. This article will teach you how to make easy piña coladas, both blended and hand-shaken, with options for non-alcoholic versions.

Ingredients

Blended Piña Colada:

  • 1 cup pineapple chunks
  • 1/2 cup coconut cream
  • 1/2 cup rum
  • 2 cups ice
  • Pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries for garnish (optional)

Hand-Shaken Piña Colada:

  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 1/2 cup coconut cream
  • 1/2 cup rum
  • Ice
  • Pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries for garnish (optional)

Non-Alcoholic Blended Piña Colada:

  • 1 cup pineapple chunks
  • 1/2 cup coconut cream
  • 1 cup pineapple juice
  • 2 cups ice
  • Pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Blended Piña Colada:

  1. Add the pineapple chunks, coconut cream, rum, and ice to a blender.
  2. Blend the ingredients until smooth.
  3. Pour the drink into glasses.
  4. Garnish with pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries.

Hand-Shaken Piña Colada:

  1. Add the pineapple juice, coconut cream, rum, and ice to a cocktail shaker.
  2. Shake the ingredients well.
  3. Pour the drink into glasses.
  4. Garnish with pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries.

Non-Alcoholic Blended Piña Colada:

  1. Add the pineapple chunks, coconut cream, pineapple juice, and ice to a blender.
  2. Blend the ingredients until smooth.
  3. Pour the drink into glasses.
  4. Garnish with pineapple wedges and maraschino cherries.

Conclusion

Piña Colada is a delicious and refreshing drink perfect for any summer occasion. With these easy recipes, you can make your own piña coladas at home, whether you prefer blended or hand-shaken versions or non-alcoholic options. So, grab your blender or cocktail shaker and enjoy a cool, creamy, and refreshing piña colada that will make you feel like you’re poolside on a fancy tropical vacation!

