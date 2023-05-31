“Pincushion angel tutorial”: A Shabby Fabrics Tutorial: Crafting a Pincushion Angel

How to Make a Pincushion Angel | a Shabby Fabrics Tutorial

Introduction

Pincushion angels are a cute and practical addition to any sewing room. They make great gifts for sewing enthusiasts and can be customized to fit any decor style. In this tutorial, we will show you how to make a pincushion angel using fabric scraps and basic sewing skills.

Materials Needed

Fabric scraps in various colors

Fiberfill stuffing

Embroidery floss

Needle

Scissors

Pins

Hot glue gun

Small piece of ribbon

Step-by-Step Instructions

Begin by cutting out the pattern pieces for the angel’s body and wings. You can find a free pattern online or create your own by drawing a simple angel shape on a piece of paper and cutting it out. Using your pattern pieces, cut out two body pieces and four wing pieces from your fabric scraps. Pin the two body pieces together with right sides facing each other. Sew around the edges, leaving a small opening for turning and stuffing. Turn the body right side out and stuff with fiberfill. Use a small amount at a time to avoid over-stuffing. Hand-sew the opening closed using a whip stitch. Take two of the wing pieces and pin them together with right sides facing each other. Sew around the edges, leaving a small opening for turning and stuffing. Turn the wings right side out and stuff with fiberfill. Use a small amount at a time to avoid over-stuffing. Hand-sew the opening closed using a whip stitch. Repeat for the remaining two wing pieces. Position the wings on the back of the angel’s body and secure with pins. Using embroidery floss, hand-sew the wings onto the body with a running stitch. Cut a small piece of ribbon and fold it in half. Glue the ends together to create a loop. Glue the loop to the back of the angel’s head to create a hanger. Your pincushion angel is now complete! Fill the body with pins and display it in your sewing room or give it as a gift to a fellow sewing enthusiast.

Tips and Tricks

Use coordinating fabrics to create a cohesive look for your pincushion angel.

Experiment with different wing shapes, such as hearts or stars, to customize your angel.

Use a decorative stitch to sew around the edges of the body and wings for added visual interest.

You can also add embellishments such as buttons or beads to the angel’s body or wings.

When stuffing the body and wings, be sure to use small amounts of fiberfill at a time to avoid over-stuffing and distorting the shape.

If you don’t have a hot glue gun, you can use fabric glue or hand-sew the loop onto the back of the angel’s head.

Conclusion

Pincushion angels are a fun and easy sewing project that can be customized to fit any style. With just a few basic materials and some simple sewing skills, you can create a cute and practical addition to your sewing room or a thoughtful gift for a fellow sewing enthusiast. We hope you enjoyed this tutorial and have fun creating your own pincushion angel!

