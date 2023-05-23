“Pine Bluff shooting” today : One teenager killed and another injured in Pine Bluff shooting

Second Teen Injured in Pine Bluff Shooting Resulting in Death of 17-Year-Old today 2023.

A shooting in Pine Bluff, Arkansas has left a 17-year-old dead and another teen injured. The incident occurred on May 20, 2023, and police are currently investigating. The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital but died from their injuries, while the 18-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries while trying to flee. This marks the 10th homicide in Pine Bluff this year. Authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward.

News Source : THV11 Digital

