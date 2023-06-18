Pine Flat Boating Tragedy: Obituary of Neva Klomp, the Woman Who Lost Her Life







Neva Klomp Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Neva Klomp, who was tragically killed while boating at Pine Flat on June 12th, 2021.

Neva was born on January 1st, 1980 in Fresno, California. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, and mother of two children. Neva was passionate about nature and spending time outdoors with her family. She loved boating, camping, and hiking in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Neva was known for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering love for her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, two children, parents, and siblings. Neva’s passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

A celebration of Neva’s life will be held on June 26th, 2021 at Pine Flat Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Parks Foundation in Neva’s memory.





