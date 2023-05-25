“Pine resin glue”: Tutorial on How to Use Thunderbird Atlatl’s Pine-Based Hafting Resin as Natural Glue

Pine-Based Hafting Resin Tutorial – How to Use Natural Glue from Thunderbird Atlatl

For those who love traditional archery or primitive hunting, hafting is an essential part of the process. Hafting is the process of attaching the arrowhead or spear point to the wooden shaft. One of the best materials for hafting is natural glue made from pine resin. Pine resin, also known as pitch or sap, is a sticky substance that is secreted by pine trees. In this tutorial, we will teach you how to use pine-based hafting resin from Thunderbird Atlatl.

Materials Needed

Pine resin

Charcoal or hardwood ash

Small container (such as a tin can or glass jar)

Heat source (such as a stove or campfire)

Wooden stick or spoon

Arrowhead or spear point

Wooden shaft

Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Collect Pine Resin

The first step in making pine-based hafting resin is to collect pine resin. You can either collect it from freshly cut trees or from old pine stumps. Look for resin that is still soft and sticky. Avoid resin that is hard and brittle as it is more difficult to work with. Use a knife or scraper to collect the resin.

Step 2: Prepare Charcoal or Hardwood Ash

The next step is to prepare charcoal or hardwood ash. This will be used to help melt the pine resin. You can either make charcoal by burning wood in a low-oxygen environment or collect hardwood ash from your campfire. Crush the charcoal or ash into a fine powder and set it aside.

Step 3: Melt the Pine Resin

Place the collected pine resin in a small container, such as a tin can or glass jar. Place the container on a heat source, such as a stove or campfire, and heat it until the resin melts. Stir the resin occasionally with a wooden stick or spoon to ensure it melts evenly.

Step 4: Add Charcoal or Hardwood Ash

Once the pine resin has melted, add a small amount of the charcoal or hardwood ash to the resin. Stir the resin and ash mixture until the ash is fully incorporated. The ash helps to make the resin less sticky and easier to handle.

Step 5: Apply the Resin to the Arrowhead and Shaft

Using a small stick or spoon, apply the pine-based hafting resin to the arrowhead or spear point. Spread a thin layer of resin onto the base of the arrowhead or spear point. Then, attach the arrowhead or spear point to the wooden shaft. Hold the arrowhead or spear point in place for a few minutes until the resin cools and hardens.

Step 6: Let the Resin Harden

After attaching the arrowhead or spear point to the wooden shaft, let the resin harden completely. This usually takes a few hours, depending on the temperature and humidity. Once the resin has hardened, the arrowhead or spear point is securely attached to the wooden shaft and ready for use.

Conclusion

Using pine-based hafting resin from Thunderbird Atlatl is an easy and effective way to attach arrowheads and spear points to wooden shafts. Pine resin is a natural and traditional material that has been used for thousands of years. By following this step-by-step tutorial, you can create your own pine-based hafting resin and enjoy the benefits of natural glue in your archery and hunting adventures.

Source Link :Pine-Based Hafting Resin Tutorial – How to Use Natural Glue from Thunderbird Atlatl/

Pine resin glue tutorial Natural adhesive from Thunderbird Atlatl Hafting resin for arrowheads Pine sap as a binding agent DIY pine resin glue for primitive crafts