“pineapple salsa grilled pork chops”: Smith’s Grilled Pork Chops with Pineapple Salsa Recipe

Grill Up Some Pineapple Salsa Pork Chops with Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s
As grilling season approaches with summer, Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s has a menu item that puts a spin on classic pork chops. Chef Jackson walks through the process in the video but below is a step-by-step recipe.
Recipe for Pineapple Salsa Pork Chops
Pineapple Salsa
- Take the rind off of a pineapple
- Slice the pineapple into disks
- Oil your grill and grill pineapple
- Chop grilled pineapple
- Chop red bell pepper, red onion, and jalapeno
- Mince garlic and cilantro
- Combine chopped red bell pepper, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, lime zest, salt, black pepper, and honey
Pork Chops
- Mix together smoked paprika, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, white sugar, garlic powder, cumin, mustard, ginger
- Season pork chops with seasoning blend
- *For more flavor, season the pork chops ahead of time
- Grill pork chops
- Top pork chops with pineapple salsa
All of the ingredients needed to make this recipe are available at any Smith’s location. To learn more, click here.
