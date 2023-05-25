“pineapple salsa grilled pork chops”: Smith’s Grilled Pork Chops with Pineapple Salsa Recipe

Grill Up Some Pineapple Salsa Pork Chops with Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s

As grilling season approaches with summer, Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith’s has a menu item that puts a spin on classic pork chops. Chef Jackson walks through the process in the video but below is a step-by-step recipe.

Recipe for Pineapple Salsa Pork Chops

Pineapple Salsa

Take the rind off of a pineapple Slice the pineapple into disks Oil your grill and grill pineapple Chop grilled pineapple Chop red bell pepper, red onion, and jalapeno Mince garlic and cilantro Combine chopped red bell pepper, jalapeno, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, garlic, lime juice, lime zest, salt, black pepper, and honey

Pork Chops

Mix together smoked paprika, salt, black pepper, brown sugar, white sugar, garlic powder, cumin, mustard, ginger Season pork chops with seasoning blend *For more flavor, season the pork chops ahead of time Grill pork chops Top pork chops with pineapple salsa

All of the ingredients needed to make this recipe are available at any Smith’s location. To learn more, click here.

Pineapple Salsa Recipe Grilled Pork Chops Recipe Smith’s Grocery Store BBQ Pork Chops with Pineapple Salsa Summer Grilling Recipes

News Source : Audrey Claire Davis

Source Link :How to make pineapple salsa grilled pork chops from Smith’s/