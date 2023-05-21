Pinjore resident arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh on pretext of sending son abroad. : Pinjore resident arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh, promises to send son abroad

Pinjore Resident Arrested for Duping Scrap Dealer of Rs 40 Lakh; Suspect Allegedly Promised to Send Victim’s Son Abroad
A Pinjore resident has been apprehended by the police for purportedly swindling a scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh by falsely promising to send his 20-year-old son overseas. The arrest was made recently.
Read Full story :Man arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh/
News Source : The Tribune India
