Pinjore resident arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh on pretext of sending son abroad. : Pinjore resident arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh, promises to send son abroad

Pinjore Resident Arrested for Duping Scrap Dealer of Rs 40 Lakh; Suspect Allegedly Promised to Send Victim’s Son Abroad

A Pinjore resident has been apprehended by the police for purportedly swindling a scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh by falsely promising to send his 20-year-old son overseas. The arrest was made recently.

Read Full story : Man arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh /

News Source : The Tribune India

1. Scrap dealer fraud

2. Man arrested for fraud

3. Duping scrap dealer

4. Fraudulent activities

5. Arrested for financial fraud