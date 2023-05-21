Pinjore resident arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh on pretext of sending son abroad. : Pinjore resident arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh, promises to send son abroad

Pinjore resident arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh on pretext of sending son abroad. : Pinjore resident arrested for duping scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh, promises to send son abroad

Posted on May 21, 2023

Pinjore Resident Arrested for Duping Scrap Dealer of Rs 40 Lakh; Suspect Allegedly Promised to Send Victim’s Son Abroad

A Pinjore resident has been apprehended by the police for purportedly swindling a scrap dealer of Rs 40 lakh by falsely promising to send his 20-year-old son overseas. The arrest was made recently.

News Source : The Tribune India

1. Scrap dealer fraud
2. Man arrested for fraud
3. Duping scrap dealer
4. Fraudulent activities
5. Arrested for financial fraud

Post Views: 14

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *