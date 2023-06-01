Pink Sauce Pasta Recipe: My Kitchen’s Creamy Pink Sauce Pasta Recipe Made Easy | A Delicious Pink Sauce Pasta Recipe

Easy Creamy Pink Sauce Pasta Recipe By My Kitchen

Introduction

If you are looking for a delicious and easy pasta recipe to try tonight, look no further than this creamy pink sauce pasta recipe. This recipe is a favorite in my kitchen, and it is always a hit with family and friends. The best part is that it is incredibly simple to make, even for novice cooks.

Ingredients

1 pound of pasta

1 can of crushed tomatoes

1 cup of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1 teaspoon of dried basil

1 teaspoon of dried oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

Parmesan cheese for garnish

Instructions

Begin by boiling a large pot of salted water for the pasta. Once the water is boiling, add the pasta and cook according to the package instructions until it is al dente. While the pasta is cooking, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic to the skillet and sauté until the onion is translucent. Add the can of crushed tomatoes, dried basil, and dried oregano to the skillet. Stir well to combine all the ingredients. Let the tomato sauce simmer for about 5 minutes until it is heated through and fragrant. Add the heavy cream to the tomato sauce and stir to combine. Let the sauce simmer for another 5 minutes until it thickens slightly. Once the pasta is cooked, drain it and add it to the skillet with the pink sauce. Toss the pasta in the sauce until it is well coated. Serve the pasta in bowls and garnish with Parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

Tips and Tricks

To make this recipe even easier, you can use canned tomato sauce instead of crushed tomatoes. Just make sure to check the ingredient list to ensure that there are no added sugars or preservatives.

You can also add some protein to this recipe by adding cooked chicken or shrimp to the sauce.

If the sauce is too thick for your liking, you can add a splash of chicken broth or pasta water to thin it out.

To make this recipe vegan, you can substitute the heavy cream with coconut cream or cashew cream.

Conclusion

This creamy pink sauce pasta recipe is a perfect weeknight meal that is easy to make and incredibly satisfying. The combination of the tangy tomatoes and creamy sauce is sure to please even the pickiest eaters. Give it a try tonight and let us know what you think!

News Source : Mykitchen

Source Link :Easy Creamy Pink Sauce Pasta Recipe By My Kitchen | Pink Sauce Pasta Recipe/