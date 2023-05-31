“Pinoy recipe”: Pinoy Recipe: Watch This Viral Short Cooking Video of Gisado

Introduction

Filipino cuisine is known for its unique blend of flavors and textures. From savory adobo to sweet leche flan, there is something for everyone in Pinoy cuisine. One dish that has become a viral sensation on social media platforms is Gisado, a stir-fry dish that is packed with flavor and easy to make. In this article, we will explore the history of Gisado, share a Pinoy recipe for the dish, and provide a cooking video to help you recreate it at home.

History of Gisado

Gisado, also known as ginisang gulay, is a Filipino dish that is made by stir-frying a variety of vegetables with meat or seafood. The word Gisado comes from the Spanish word “guisado,” which means “stewed” or “braised.” This dish is believed to have originated in the Philippines during the Spanish colonial period, when the Spaniards introduced various cooking techniques and ingredients to the locals.

Over time, Gisado has evolved to include a wide range of vegetables, meats, and seafood. Some popular vegetables used in Gisado include carrots, green beans, bell peppers, and cabbage. The dish can be made with chicken, beef, pork, or seafood, depending on personal preference.

Pinoy Recipe for Gisado

Ingredients:

1 lb. boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 small ginger, minced

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 cup green beans, trimmed

1 cup carrots, sliced

1 cup cabbage, chopped

2 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. oyster sauce

1 tsp. sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tbsp. cooking oil

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 5-7 minutes or until browned. Remove the chicken from the wok and set it aside. In the same wok, add the onion, garlic, and ginger. Stir-fry for 1-2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the bell peppers, green beans, carrots, and cabbage to the wok. Stir-fry for 3-5 minutes or until the vegetables are tender. Add the chicken back to the wok and stir-fry for another 2-3 minutes. In a small bowl, mix together the soy sauce, oyster sauce, sugar, salt, and pepper. Pour the sauce over the chicken and vegetables and stir-fry for an additional 1-2 minutes. Serve hot with rice.

Cooking Video

To help you recreate this delicious dish at home, we have provided a short cooking video that demonstrates the steps involved in making Gisado. The video is easy to follow and includes helpful tips to ensure that your dish turns out perfectly.

Conclusion

Gisado is a popular Pinoy dish that is both flavorful and easy to make. With a variety of vegetables, meats, and seafood to choose from, you can customize this dish to suit your tastes and preferences. By following the Pinoy recipe provided in this article and watching the cooking video, you can recreate this viral sensation in the comfort of your own home. So, gather your ingredients, fire up your wok, and get ready to enjoy a delicious and nutritious meal with your family and friends!

