Pio Ieraci Death -Dead – Obituary : Pio Ieraci has Died .
Pio Ieraci has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
Sad news to report today. Well-known community leader Pio Ieraci died of COVID-19 early this morning. He was a force to be reckoned with, I'm told, with a great eye for detail. Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/wgtxZ7ty4a
— Susannah Bryan (@Susannah_Bryan) December 20, 2020
