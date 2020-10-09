Pio McCann Death – Dead – Obituary : Pio McCann of Highland Radio has died.

By | October 9, 2020
0 Comment

Pio McCann Death – Dead – Obituary : Pio McCann of Highland Radio has died.

Pio McCann of Highland Radio has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

“Jimmy Stafford on Twitter: “Sad news this morning on the passing of #PioMcCann. A true professional & legend in the radio world , he gave me so many laughs on a Wed evening when he arrived to take over at 9pm on @HighlandRadio Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. ”

Tributes 

Mike Denver wrote
So saddened to hear about the passing of my good friend #PioMcCann a gentleman and a great man for Irish country music. Sincere sympathy to his lovely wife Ray and family.

Barry Kirwan wrote
Very sorry to hear of the passing of Pio McCann Crying face Pio helped a lot of artists including myself get their first radio plays on ⁦
@highlandradio
⁩ and was a massive part of the country music scene in Ireland Folded hands condolences to his wife Ray and all his children Folded hands RIP Pio

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Pio McCann Death – Dead – Obituary : Pio McCann of Highland Radio has died.

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.