Pio McCann Death – Dead – Obituary : Pio McCann of Highland Radio has died.

“Jimmy Stafford on Twitter: “Sad news this morning on the passing of #PioMcCann. A true professional & legend in the radio world , he gave me so many laughs on a Wed evening when he arrived to take over at 9pm on @HighlandRadio Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. ”

Sad news this morning on the passing of #PioMcCann.

A true professional & legend in the radio world , he gave me so many laughs on a Wed evening when he arrived to take over at 9pm on @HighlandRadio Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. pic.twitter.com/hMVkttsiNk — Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) October 9, 2020

Tributes

Sadness at passing of radio legend Pio McCann – Donegal Daily. Aah so sorry to hear as many memories of listening to him as me Mother adores him R.I.P. https://t.co/Sid7E15Piq — karen mulhern (@swimmerdonegal) October 9, 2020

The committee and members of Droim Ratha Na Sarseil CLG tender deepest sympathy to the McCann family, Cannonhill, upon the sad passing of Pio. pic.twitter.com/PeTfMcJR7F — Drumragh Sarsfields (@DrumraghGAC) October 9, 2020

Highland Radio Mourns the Passing of Country Music Presenter

Highland Radio presenter Pio McCann died peacefully at his home this morning surrounded by his family.

Pio was an ex-showband member who joined Erneside Radio…https://t.co/urk5wZj6sL — Radiowaves.FM (@radiowavesfm) October 9, 2020

RIP Pio McCann. I started out in radio doing weekends at Highland Radio, so I was in the company of Pio for many Saturday mornings when he did his country show. A lovely man, a huge Tyrone GAA fan and he always had so many stories to tell. RIP Pio pic.twitter.com/9F0gOSRIQ0 — Barry Whyte (@BarryWhyte85) October 9, 2020

Mike Denver wrote

So saddened to hear about the passing of my good friend #PioMcCann a gentleman and a great man for Irish country music. Sincere sympathy to his lovely wife Ray and family. Barry Kirwan wrote

Very sorry to hear of the passing of Pio McCann Crying face Pio helped a lot of artists including myself get their first radio plays on ⁦

@highlandradio

⁩ and was a massive part of the country music scene in Ireland Folded hands condolences to his wife Ray and all his children Folded hands RIP Pio