“Pipe Marker Centering Head Tool” : Curv-O-Mark Jumbo 7 Pipe Marker Centering Head Tool with Adjustable Dial to Measure Pipes 1″ and Up, Featuring a Standard 8″ Y-Type Head – Item 14776

Curv-O-Mark Jumbo 7 Pipe Marker Centering Head Tool by Jackson Safety – Ideal for Pipes 1″ and Larger – Features an Adjustable Dial Set Level and a Standard 8″ Y-Type Head – Model Number 14776



The Jackson Safety Curv-O-Mark #7 pipe centering tool is a versatile and reliable tool that offers numerous functions to help with setting center lines, establishing angles and marks for butt-ins, locating points inside pipes and tanks, laying out keyways, and measuring declivity. Its jumbo size makes it perfect for use on pipes and tanks that measure 1 inch in diameter and larger. The center finder has an 8-inch Y-type head fitted with an adjustable dial bubble protractor (DSL) that can be used for pipes and tanks. This manually operated tool can be used with a small hammer or mallet to tap the pin in for effective pipe marking.

Jackson Safety, established in 1933, is a renowned name in the welding and personal protective equipment industries. The company has built a century-long reputation for delivering the most innovative safety solutions that provide long-lasting value, durability, and comfort. Jackson Safety offers a wide range of safety choices to meet the needs of every job and every worker. Whether the need is for welding protection in a steel fabrication environment, head protection on a construction site, or hearing protection at an airport, Jackson Safety provides the best protective gear and tools in the industry.

The Curv-O-Mark #7 model digital angle finder tool has an adjustable dial bubble protractor (DSL) that is perfect for measuring angles and establishing center lines. This tool is designed to provide accurate and precise measurements for pipes and tanks that measure 1 inch in diameter and larger. The centering pin is hardened to ensure long-lasting durability and reliable performance. The pin is manually operated, making it easy to use with a small hammer or mallet to tap the pin in for effective pipe marking.

The Jackson Safety Curv-O-Mark #7 pipe centering tool is designed to meet the highest safety standards. It is a versatile tool that can be used in various applications, including welding, construction, and metal fabrication. The tool is easy to use, and its jumbo size makes it perfect for use on pipes and tanks of various sizes. The tool’s Y-type head and adjustable dial bubble protractor (DSL) make it easy to establish center lines and measure angles accurately and precisely. The tool’s hardened centering pin ensures long-lasting durability and reliable performance.

