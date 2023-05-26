Pipestone man dies in two-vehicle crash, Blake Edwin Olsen identified as victim

Blake Edwin Olsen, victim : Pipestone man dies in South Dakota motorcycle crash

A man from Pipestone, Minnesota has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday evening, eight miles east of White in Brookings County. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety stated that two Harley Davidson motorcycles were traveling south on 486th Avenue when the lead motorcycle lost control going around a curve and the second motorcycle rear-ended it. Both motorcycles came to a stop in the west ditch at 9:05 p.m. The driver of the second motorcycle, 29-year-old Blake Edwin Olsen, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the lead motorcycle, 32-year-old Taylor James Shellum of Trent, was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. Neither driver was wearing a helmet, and alcohol use is currently under investigation. The crash is being investigated by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

News Source : Yankton Press & Dakotan

