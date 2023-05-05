pit bull deaths Today : Waterloo Refutes Claims of Pit Bull Killing Infant; Tulsa Overlooks Two Additional Pit Bull Fatalities

The recent spate of fatal pit bull attacks in Waterloo, Iowa and Tulsa, Oklahoma has raised concerns about the concealment of information regarding the breed of dogs involved in such incidents. In the case of the Waterloo attack, the dog responsible was labeled as a “boxer/hound mix” by animal control officers, but photographs of the dog suggest that it was an American Pit Bull Terrier, a breed notorious for its aggressive behavior. The origins of the pit bull and how it came into the possession of the family of the nine-month-old victim have not been disclosed.

Similarly, in Tulsa, four fatal pit bull attacks occurred within a span of ten days, but only one of them was publicly acknowledged by the authorities. A trusted confidential source relayed information about the other three attacks to ANIMALS 24-7, but Tulsa Animal Welfare, the Tulsa Police Department, and local media did not confirm them until much later. Moreover, the location and breed of the dogs involved in the attacks were misidentified or omitted, raising concerns about the transparency of the authorities.

The concealment of information about rehomed pit bulls and fatal attacks involving them is a growing trend nationwide. A recent California law aims to tackle this issue by requiring animal shelters and rescues to disclose the bite history of dogs before adoption. Similarly, Virginia has barred shelters and rescues from hiding dogs’ bite history from adopters. However, the trend of not accurately identifying dogs involved in fatal and disfiguring attacks, particularly pit bulls, remains a concern.

The recent incidents in Iowa and Oklahoma highlight the need for more transparency and accountability from animal control agencies and law enforcement in disclosing information about fatal dog attacks. The authorities need to accurately identify the breed of dogs involved in such incidents and disclose their bite history, including if they were rehomed. Moreover, the media needs to report such incidents accurately and without bias. Only then can effective measures be taken to prevent such tragedies from recurring.

News Source : Animals 24-7

Source Link :Waterloo denies pit bull killed baby; Tulsa ignores 2 more pit bull deaths/