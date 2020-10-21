Silas Skiff Death – Dead : Silas Skiff Obituary :Pitt’s student, died unexpectedly, Cause of Death Unknown.

Pitt’s student, Silas Skiff, died unexpectedly Monday afternoon at a residence on Atwood Street, according to the county medical examiner’s office.

The medical office is still investigating the cause of death for the 21-year-old student.

Pitt spokesman Pat McMahon also confirmed Skiff’s death in a statement.

“It is with great sadness that the university can confirm the unexpected death of one of our students. The Pittsburgh city police said there was no evidence of bad play, ”McMahon said. “In the aftermath of such a tragedy, we ask our Pitt community to keep in mind their family and friends affected by this tragedy and to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

For students affected by this news, Online and Digital Resources and Services For Students, please contact the College Counseling Center at 412-648-7930 x1. LifeSolutions, the faculty and staff support program, is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 866-647-3432.

