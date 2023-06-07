Pittsburgh events: A Guide to Activities in Pittsburgh for the Weekend of June 9-11

Upcycled Fashion at Ecolution Fashion Gala

On Wednesday, June 7th, the Ecolution Fashion Gala returns for its ninth year, showcasing local designers who have created outfits using upcycled materials. Hosted by Pittsburgh Earth Day, this event features a signature runway fashion show and a new dance commission by Pittsburgh-born choreographer Kyle Abraham. The use of upcycled materials not only promotes sustainable fashion practices, but also highlights the creativity and innovation of local designers.

Frida Kahlo’s Life Explored in One-Woman Play

Running from June 7th to June 25th, Pittsburgh Public Theater presents “Frida… A Self-Portrait”, a one-woman play written and performed by Brazilian-American Vanessa Severo. The play explores the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who is as much an icon for her passionately lived life as for her singular paintings. Severo’s performance draws parallels between Kahlo’s life and her own, offering a unique perspective on the legendary artist.

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre Team Up for Bolero

For a rare collaboration, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre come together for “Bolero”, featuring choreography by Susan Jaffe. The PSO performs pieces by Garrop, Gershwin, and Strauss, and is then joined by PBT dancers for the iconic “Bolero”. Three performances are scheduled at Heinz Hall, with shows on Friday and Saturday nights and a Sunday matinee.

Pittsburgh CLO Launches Season with Anything Goes

From June 13th to June 18th, Pittsburgh CLO kicks off its season with Cole Porter’s classic shipboard romantic musical comedy “Anything Goes”. The show features a number of standards, including “You’re the Top” and “I Get A Kick Out of You”, and is sure to have you humming the title tune as you leave the Benedum Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy a timeless classic.

