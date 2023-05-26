Pittsburgh Mourns the Loss of Renowned Basketball Coach Harry Jenkins from Fox Chapel

Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel: A Well-Known Pittsburgh Basketball Coach

Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel, a well-known basketball coach in Pittsburgh, has passed away at the age of 67. He was a beloved figure in the local basketball community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Early Life and Career

Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel was born in Pittsburgh in 1954. He developed a love for basketball at a young age and played on his high school team. After graduating, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and played on the college basketball team.

After college, Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel became a coach. He started out coaching youth teams and worked his way up to coaching high school and college teams. He was known for his dedication to his players and his ability to bring out the best in them.

Impact on the Pittsburgh Basketball Community

Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel had a profound impact on the Pittsburgh basketball community. He coached at several local schools, including Fox Chapel High School, and helped to develop many talented players. He was also involved in youth basketball programs and worked to inspire a love of the game in young players.

Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel was also known for his charitable work. He organized basketball camps for underprivileged children and donated his time and resources to local charities. His generosity and kindness touched the lives of many people in the Pittsburgh area.

Legacy

Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel’s legacy will live on in the Pittsburgh basketball community. His dedication to the game and his players inspired many people and helped to shape the local basketball culture. He will be remembered as a beloved coach, mentor, and friend.

The Pittsburgh basketball community is mourning the loss of Harry Jenkins Fox Chapel. His impact on the game and the lives of those around him will never be forgotten.

