“Pittsburgh school shooting” today : Latest Update on Pittsburgh’s Fatal School Shooting

Latest Updates on the Pittsburgh School Shooting that Claimed Lives today 2023.

A 15-year-old student has been charged as an adult with the shooting death of his classmate outside Oliver Citywide Academy in Pittsburgh. Jaymier Perry is accused of killing Derrick Harris, 15, just before classes began on Wednesday. Perry has been charged with criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms not to be carried without a license. Police responded to reports of gunshots and found Harris outside the school, where he later died. Perry was apprehended by a police officer fleeing the scene with a 9mm gun belonging to his mother.

Read Full story : Pittsburgh Deadly School Shooting: Latest Information

News Source : Eric Heyl

