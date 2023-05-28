Pixar Elemental Negative Reviews Cannes: Negative Reviews for Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ at Cannes Film Festival – World of Reel

Pixar’s “Elemental” Met with Disappointing Reviews

Pixar’s latest feature, titled “Elemental,” has screened at Cannes and unfortunately, has been met with disappointing reviews. The film has a 56 on Metacritic, with some critics questioning if Pixar has lost its lustre of yore. As it stands, the last truly great Pixar movie was 2015’s “Inside Out,” followed by 2017’s “Coco.” The studio’s dive into the business of sequels has watered down their brand, and it’s a real shame because they had an incredible streak of films going from the aughts all the way to the early 2010s.

Cannes Screening

The fact that Cannes decided to screen “Elemental” on the very last day of the fest when most journalists had already left the Croisette should have been a warning sign. This could have been an indication that the film wasn’t quite up to par, and it seems that was the case.

Loss of Lustre

Some critics have been questioning whether Pixar has lost its lustre of yore. This is a sentiment that has been expressed for a few years now, and it seems that with “Elemental,” it has been confirmed. Pixar has been releasing disappointing sequels and spinoffs, like “Incredibles 2,” “Finding Dory,” “Toy Story 4,” “Cars 3,” and “Lightyear.” At the same time, they have been releasing slight narratives that didn’t really push any artistic boundaries, like “Luca,” “Onward,” “The Good Dinosaur,” and “Turning Red.”

Pixar’s Artistic Risks

Pixar used to take major artistic risks, which have been missing in their output these last 7 to 8 years. Think of the radical, dialogue-free first act of “WALL-E,” the touching 10-minute life story of Carl and Ellie in “Up!”, the terrifying final few minutes in “Toy Story 3,” Nemo’s mother dying in the opening minutes of “Finding Nemo,” and Bing Bong’s “sacrifice” in “Inside Out.” These were incredibly risky narrative decisions that paid off and made the films memorable.

Pixar’s Recent Films

Recently, Pixar has been relying on sequels and safe narratives that don’t push any boundaries. It’s understandable that they would want to capitalize on their successful franchises, but it’s a shame they haven’t been able to create anything new that truly stands out. “Elemental” seems to be another example of this, and it’s disappointing to see such a talented studio fall short of their potential.

Conclusion

It’s clear that “Elemental” has not met expectations, and it’s a shame that Pixar has not been able to recreate their earlier successes. The studio used to take major artistic risks and push boundaries, but lately, they have been relying on sequels and safe narratives. Hopefully, they will be able to find their footing again and create something that truly stands out.

News Source : World of Reel

Source Link :Pixar’s ‘Elemental’ Met With Negative Reviews [Cannes] — World of Reel/