“Pixel Features”: “5 Pixel Features from the Past That Should Make a Comeback in 2023!”

Top 5 Pixel Features That Should Return in 2023!

Google Pixel has been a popular choice among smartphone users, especially those who value camera quality and software updates. Over the years, Pixel has introduced some innovative features that made it stand out from other Android phones. However, in recent years, some of these features have been removed or replaced, leaving many users disappointed. Here are the top 5 Pixel features that should return in 2023.

1. Active Edge

Active Edge was first introduced in Pixel 2 and allowed users to launch Google Assistant by squeezing the sides of the phone. This feature was later removed in Pixel 5, and users miss it dearly. With the growing popularity of voice assistants and the need for hands-free operation, Active Edge should make a comeback in the upcoming Pixel phones.

2. Unlimited Google Photos Storage

One of the biggest advantages of owning a Pixel phone was the unlimited storage for Google Photos. This feature was discontinued in 2020, leaving Pixel users with the same storage limitations as other Android users. Google should consider bringing back this feature in 2023, as it was one of the main reasons why many users opted for Pixel phones.

3. Night Sight

Pixel’s Night Sight feature was a game-changer for low-light photography. It allowed users to capture stunning photos in low-light conditions without the need for a flash. However, in recent Pixel models, this feature has been replaced by Night Sight in portrait mode, which is not as effective as the original Night Sight. Google should bring back the original Night Sight in 2023, as it was one of the most loved features among Pixel users.

4. Now Playing

Now Playing was a unique feature that used on-device machine learning to identify songs playing in the background. This feature was available in Pixel 2 and 3 but was removed in later models. With the increasing popularity of music streaming services, bringing back Now Playing would be a great addition to Pixel phones in 2023.

5. Dual Front-Facing Speakers

Prior to Pixel 5, Pixel phones had dual front-facing speakers that provided an immersive audio experience. However, in Pixel 5, one of the speakers was removed, and the audio quality suffered as a result. Google should consider bringing back the dual front-facing speakers in 2023, as it would enhance the overall audio experience for the users.

Conclusion

Pixel has always been known for its innovative features, and bringing back some of the features that were removed would make Pixel phones more appealing to users. The above-mentioned features were some of the most loved and unique features of Pixel phones that users miss dearly. We hope that Google considers bringing back these features in the upcoming Pixel phones.

News Source : 9to5Google

