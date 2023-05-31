“pixi.js circular dots effect”: “Creating a Circular Dot Effect in Pixi.js with titlepixi.js”

How to Create a Dotted Line Circle with Pixi.js
If you’re looking to create a dotted line circle using Pixi.js, you may be wondering how to go about positioning the small circles to form a circle. Fortunately, with a little bit of code and some experimentation, you can create a beautiful dotted line circle to add to your web project.
Here’s a breakdown of the code snippet you provided:
var dot,
numDots = 80,
radius = 168,
circle = 1.5 * Math.PI,
angle = circle / numDots;
this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite();
for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j) {
dot = new PIXI.Graphics();
dot.beginFill(10066329, 1);
dot.drawCircle(0, 0, 1);
dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2;
if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2)
this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0);
}
this.stage.addChild(this.clock);
Let’s break this down further and explain what each line does:
var dot: This creates a variable
dotthat will be used to hold each small circle that will make up the dotted line circle.
numDots = 80: This sets the number of dots to 80. You can adjust this number to make the circle more or less dense.
radius = 168: This sets the radius of the circle. Adjust this number to make the circle larger or smaller.
circle = 1.5 * Math.PI: This sets the circumference of the circle. You can adjust this number to make the circle wider or narrower.
angle = circle / numDots: This calculates the angle between each dot based on the number of dots and the circumference of the circle.
this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite(): This creates a new Pixi.js sprite called
clock.
for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j): This starts a loop that will create each dot. The
ivariable keeps track of the angle of the dot, while the
jvariable keeps track of the number of dots created.
dot = new PIXI.Graphics(): This creates a new Pixi.js graphics object called
dot.
dot.beginFill(10066329, 1): This sets the fill color of the dot to a light grey color.
dot.drawCircle(0, 0, 1): This draws a circle with a radius of 1 at the coordinates (0, 0).
dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2: This sets the angle of the dot based on the current angle
i.
if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2) this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0): This adds the dot to the
clocksprite, but only if it’s not one of the first or last two dots. This is done to create a gap in the dotted line circle.
this.stage.addChild(this.clock): This adds the
clocksprite to the Pixi.js stage.
Now that we understand what each line of code does, we can modify it to position the small circles to form a circle. Here’s how we can do that:
var dot,
numDots = 80,
radius = 168,
circle = 2 * Math.PI, // change this to create a full circle
angle = circle / numDots;
this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite();
for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j) {
dot = new PIXI.Graphics();
dot.beginFill(10066329, 1);
dot.drawCircle(radius * Math.cos(i), radius * Math.sin(i), 1); // change the coordinates of the dot
dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2;
if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2)
this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0);
}
this.stage.addChild(this.clock);
The key changes we’ve made are to the
circle variable, which we’ve set to
2 * Math.PI to create a full circle, and to the
dot.drawCircle line, which we’ve modified to calculate the x and y coordinates of the dot using the
Math.cos and
Math.sin functions, respectively. This positions each dot on the circumference of the circle.
With these changes, you should be able to create a dotted line circle using Pixi.js. Experiment with different values for
numDots,
radius, and
circle to create circles of different densities and sizes. Happy coding!
