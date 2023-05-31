“pixi.js circular dots effect”: “Creating a Circular Dot Effect in Pixi.js with titlepixi.js”

Posted on May 31, 2023

How to Create a Dotted Line Circle with Pixi.js

If you’re looking to create a dotted line circle using Pixi.js, you may be wondering how to go about positioning the small circles to form a circle. Fortunately, with a little bit of code and some experimentation, you can create a beautiful dotted line circle to add to your web project.

Here’s a breakdown of the code snippet you provided:

var dot,
    numDots = 80,
    radius = 168,
    circle = 1.5 * Math.PI,
    angle = circle / numDots;

this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite();

for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j) {
    dot = new PIXI.Graphics();
    dot.beginFill(10066329, 1);
    dot.drawCircle(0, 0, 1);
    dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2;
    if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2)
        this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0);
}

this.stage.addChild(this.clock);

Let’s break this down further and explain what each line does:

  • var dot: This creates a variable dot that will be used to hold each small circle that will make up the dotted line circle.
  • numDots = 80: This sets the number of dots to 80. You can adjust this number to make the circle more or less dense.
  • radius = 168: This sets the radius of the circle. Adjust this number to make the circle larger or smaller.
  • circle = 1.5 * Math.PI: This sets the circumference of the circle. You can adjust this number to make the circle wider or narrower.
  • angle = circle / numDots: This calculates the angle between each dot based on the number of dots and the circumference of the circle.
  • this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite(): This creates a new Pixi.js sprite called clock.
  • for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j): This starts a loop that will create each dot. The i variable keeps track of the angle of the dot, while the j variable keeps track of the number of dots created.
  • dot = new PIXI.Graphics(): This creates a new Pixi.js graphics object called dot.
  • dot.beginFill(10066329, 1): This sets the fill color of the dot to a light grey color.
  • dot.drawCircle(0, 0, 1): This draws a circle with a radius of 1 at the coordinates (0, 0).
  • dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2: This sets the angle of the dot based on the current angle i.
  • if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2) this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0): This adds the dot to the clock sprite, but only if it’s not one of the first or last two dots. This is done to create a gap in the dotted line circle.
  • this.stage.addChild(this.clock): This adds the clock sprite to the Pixi.js stage.

Now that we understand what each line of code does, we can modify it to position the small circles to form a circle. Here’s how we can do that:

var dot,
    numDots = 80,
    radius = 168,
    circle = 2 * Math.PI, // change this to create a full circle
    angle = circle / numDots;

this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite();

for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j) {
    dot = new PIXI.Graphics();
    dot.beginFill(10066329, 1);
    dot.drawCircle(radius * Math.cos(i), radius * Math.sin(i), 1); // change the coordinates of the dot
    dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2;
    if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2)
        this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0);
}

this.stage.addChild(this.clock);

The key changes we’ve made are to the circle variable, which we’ve set to 2 * Math.PI to create a full circle, and to the dot.drawCircle line, which we’ve modified to calculate the x and y coordinates of the dot using the Math.cos and Math.sin functions, respectively. This positions each dot on the circumference of the circle.

With these changes, you should be able to create a dotted line circle using Pixi.js. Experiment with different values for numDots, radius, and circle to create circles of different densities and sizes. Happy coding!

  1. Pixi.js
  2. Circular dots effect
  3. Pixi.js tutorial
  4. Pixi.js graphics
  5. Pixi.js animation

News Source : Stack Overflow
Source Link :pixi.js – how to make circular dots effect in pixi js/

