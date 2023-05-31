“pixi.js circular dots effect”: “Creating a Circular Dot Effect in Pixi.js with titlepixi.js”

How to Create a Dotted Line Circle with Pixi.js

If you’re looking to create a dotted line circle using Pixi.js, you may be wondering how to go about positioning the small circles to form a circle. Fortunately, with a little bit of code and some experimentation, you can create a beautiful dotted line circle to add to your web project.

Here’s a breakdown of the code snippet you provided:

var dot, numDots = 80, radius = 168, circle = 1.5 * Math.PI, angle = circle / numDots; this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite(); for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j) { dot = new PIXI.Graphics(); dot.beginFill(10066329, 1); dot.drawCircle(0, 0, 1); dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2; if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2) this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0); } this.stage.addChild(this.clock);

Let’s break this down further and explain what each line does:

var dot : This creates a variable dot that will be used to hold each small circle that will make up the dotted line circle.

: This creates a variable that will be used to hold each small circle that will make up the dotted line circle. numDots = 80 : This sets the number of dots to 80. You can adjust this number to make the circle more or less dense.

: This sets the number of dots to 80. You can adjust this number to make the circle more or less dense. radius = 168 : This sets the radius of the circle. Adjust this number to make the circle larger or smaller.

: This sets the radius of the circle. Adjust this number to make the circle larger or smaller. circle = 1.5 * Math.PI : This sets the circumference of the circle. You can adjust this number to make the circle wider or narrower.

: This sets the circumference of the circle. You can adjust this number to make the circle wider or narrower. angle = circle / numDots : This calculates the angle between each dot based on the number of dots and the circumference of the circle.

: This calculates the angle between each dot based on the number of dots and the circumference of the circle. this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite() : This creates a new Pixi.js sprite called clock .

: This creates a new Pixi.js sprite called . for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j) : This starts a loop that will create each dot. The i variable keeps track of the angle of the dot, while the j variable keeps track of the number of dots created.

: This starts a loop that will create each dot. The variable keeps track of the angle of the dot, while the variable keeps track of the number of dots created. dot = new PIXI.Graphics() : This creates a new Pixi.js graphics object called dot .

: This creates a new Pixi.js graphics object called . dot.beginFill(10066329, 1) : This sets the fill color of the dot to a light grey color.

: This sets the fill color of the dot to a light grey color. dot.drawCircle(0, 0, 1) : This draws a circle with a radius of 1 at the coordinates (0, 0).

: This draws a circle with a radius of 1 at the coordinates (0, 0). dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2 : This sets the angle of the dot based on the current angle i .

: This sets the angle of the dot based on the current angle . if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2) this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0) : This adds the dot to the clock sprite, but only if it’s not one of the first or last two dots. This is done to create a gap in the dotted line circle.

: This adds the dot to the sprite, but only if it’s not one of the first or last two dots. This is done to create a gap in the dotted line circle. this.stage.addChild(this.clock) : This adds the clock sprite to the Pixi.js stage.

Now that we understand what each line of code does, we can modify it to position the small circles to form a circle. Here’s how we can do that:

var dot, numDots = 80, radius = 168, circle = 2 * Math.PI, // change this to create a full circle angle = circle / numDots; this.clock = new PIXI.Sprite(); for (var i = 0, j = 0; i < circle; i += angle, ++j) { dot = new PIXI.Graphics(); dot.beginFill(10066329, 1); dot.drawCircle(radius * Math.cos(i), radius * Math.sin(i), 1); // change the coordinates of the dot dot.angle = i - Math.PI / 2; if (j > 1 && j < numDots - 2) this.clock.addChildAt(dot, 0); } this.stage.addChild(this.clock);

The key changes we’ve made are to the circle variable, which we’ve set to 2 * Math.PI to create a full circle, and to the dot.drawCircle line, which we’ve modified to calculate the x and y coordinates of the dot using the Math.cos and Math.sin functions, respectively. This positions each dot on the circumference of the circle.

With these changes, you should be able to create a dotted line circle using Pixi.js. Experiment with different values for numDots , radius , and circle to create circles of different densities and sizes. Happy coding!

