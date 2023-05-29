“Pizza Egg Rolls”: Recipe for Egg Rolls Filled with Pizza Ingredients

Pizza Egg Rolls: The Perfect Combination of Two Favorites

If you are a fan of pizza and egg rolls, then this recipe is for you! This easy-to-make Pizza Egg Rolls recipe features crispy egg roll wraps filled with pepperoni and ooey-gooey cheese. Serve with zesty pizza sauce for a crunchy and delicious snack or appetizer.

Ingredients

12 egg roll wraps

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup chopped pepperoni

1 egg, beaten

Oil for frying

Pizza sauce for dipping

Instructions

Preheat the oil in a deep fryer or heavy skillet to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). In a large bowl, mix together the mozzarella cheese and chopped pepperoni. Place an egg roll wrap on a clean, dry surface. Spoon 2-3 tablespoons of the cheese and pepperoni mixture onto the center of the wrap. Fold the bottom corner of the wrap up over the filling, then fold the two sides in towards the center. Roll the egg roll up tightly and press the top corner down to seal. Repeat with the remaining egg roll wraps and filling. Brush the beaten egg over the top of each egg roll. Carefully place the egg rolls in the preheated oil and fry until golden brown, about 2-3 minutes per side. Remove the egg rolls from the oil and drain on a paper towel-lined plate. Serve hot with pizza sauce for dipping.

Variations

There are many ways to customize this recipe to your liking. Here are some ideas:

Use different types of cheese, such as cheddar, provolone, or even blue cheese.

Try different fillings, such as cooked sausage, mushrooms, or olives.

Add some heat by including diced jalapeno peppers or red pepper flakes.

Make a vegetarian version by omitting the pepperoni and adding extra veggies such as spinach, artichokes, or roasted red peppers.

Tips

Here are some tips to make sure your Pizza Egg Rolls turn out perfectly:

Make sure the oil is hot enough before adding the egg rolls. If it’s not hot enough, the egg rolls will absorb too much oil and become soggy.

Don’t overfill the egg rolls. If you add too much filling, they will be difficult to roll and may burst open during frying.

Be gentle when rolling the egg rolls. If you roll them too tightly, they may tear. If you don’t roll them tightly enough, they may fall apart during frying.

Use a slotted spoon or spider to remove the egg rolls from the oil. This will allow any excess oil to drain off.

Conclusion

Pizza Egg Rolls are a fun and delicious twist on two classic foods. With just a few simple ingredients, you can create a crispy and cheesy snack that everyone will love. Serve them at your next party or game day gathering for a crowd-pleasing appetizer. And don’t forget the pizza sauce for dipping!

