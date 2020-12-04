Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney Death –Dead-Obituaries :Frank Carney has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Frank Carney, who co-founded the wildly successful Pizza Hut restaurant in Wichita with his brother, Dan Carney, has died at 82.
Sedgwick County Commission chairman Pete Meitzner shared the news during a public meeting Wednesday.
“This morning … we lost the passing of Frank Carney, who with him and his brother, Don, founded Pizza Hut and created incredible value for our community and worldwide, and my sympathy to Frank, I know he’s had a tough last few years and his family, and he’s a fantastic person and Dan is still with us,” Meitzner said during the meeting. “And my heartfelt condolences to Dan and to all the Carney family.”
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.