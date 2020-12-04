Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney Death -Dead-Obituaries :Frank Carney has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

By | December 4, 2020
0 Comment

Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney Death –Dead-Obituaries :Frank Carney has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney has died, according to a statement posted online on December 2.  2020.

Frank Carney, who co-founded the wildly successful Pizza Hut restaurant in Wichita with his brother, Dan Carney, has died at 82.

Sedgwick County Commission chairman Pete Meitzner shared the news during a public meeting Wednesday.

“This morning … we lost the passing of Frank Carney, who with him and his brother, Don, founded Pizza Hut and created incredible value for our community and worldwide, and my sympathy to Frank, I know he’s had a tough last few years and his family, and he’s a fantastic person and Dan is still with us,” Meitzner said during the meeting. “And my heartfelt condolences to Dan and to all the Carney family.”

WIBW wrote 
Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney has died. He and his brother, Dan, started the small pizza restaurant in Wichita in 1958. By the early 1970s, it was one of the largest franchises in the world.
Pizza Hut co-founder Frank Carney dies at 82

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

RIP Frank Carney.
Frank Carney was diagnosed in 2009 with Alzheimer’s disease. The Carneys founded Pizza Hut in 1958, in a small, empty old storefront near Kellogg and Bluff, while they were students at what was then the University of Wichita.
Image result for rip

Category: CELEBRITIES DEATHS

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.