“pizza making tips”: Pizza-Making Tips From Tears Of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Make Pizza

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a whole host of interesting recipes that Link can create while he is exploring Hyrule. One extremely popular meal that Link can create is Pizza. Here is a guide to finding each ingredient and cooking the meal.

What Ingredients Are Used In Pizza

There are three different ingredients that go into making a pizza. You will need Hateno Cheese, Hylian Tomatoes, and Tabantha Wheat. These items are pretty easy to come across if you know where to look.

Hateno Cheese

Hateno Cheese is the most difficult ingredient to get out of the three. You’ll need to complete the side quest “A Letter To Koyin” in Hateno Village. Koyin is located at the Hateno Pasture. She is trying to obtain the letter in a bottle that is out in the lake by the pasture. Upon returning it to her, she will tell you it is her great-grandfather’s recipe for Hateno Cheese. She will then begin making the cheese and selling it out of her home at the Hateno Pasture.

If you don’t have enough money, she’ll accept Fresh Milk in exchange for the cheese rather than Rupees. Once this quest is completed, you can purchase the Hateno Cheese in general stores around Hyrule. The easiest one to go to is the Hateno General Store.

Hylian Tomatoes

Hylian Tomatoes are pretty easy to come by. They can be found growing in fields around Hyrule. They are also a very popular item for general stores around the Kingdom of Hyrule to sell. You can stop by the Hateno Village General Store and purchase Hylian Tomatoes along with Hateno Cheese.

Tabantha Wheat

Tabantha Wheat is found growing around roads in the Tabantha region of the map. This is the area close to Rito Village. You can also cut down grass in the area and sometimes find this item. The easiest way to obtain Tabantha Wheat is to purchase it at the Rito Village General Store.

How To Cook Pizza

Once you have your three ingredients, head to the closest cooking pot and add them in to cook. Once you’re finished, you’ll have a nicely baked Pizza. The Pizza recipe will then be added to your list of recipes.

With this guide, you should be able to easily make Pizza in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Happy cooking!

