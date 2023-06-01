PIZZA RECIPE: Springtime Tea-Time Recipe: Toast Pizza

TOAST PIZZA RECIPE: A QUICK AND EASY MEAL

If you’re looking for a quick and easy meal that’s both delicious and satisfying, look no further than toast pizza! This recipe is perfect for those nights when you’re short on time but still want something tasty.

Ingredients:

– 4 slices of bread

– 4 tablespoons of pizza sauce

– 1 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

– Your favorite pizza toppings (pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, etc.)

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Spread one tablespoon of pizza sauce onto each slice of bread. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese evenly over the sauce. Add your favorite pizza toppings to each slice. Place the slices of toast pizza onto a baking sheet and bake for 10-12 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Allow the toast pizzas to cool for a few minutes before serving.

This recipe is not only quick and easy, but it’s also customizable to your liking. You can add any toppings you want, making it a great way to use up leftover ingredients in your fridge. Plus, it’s a budget-friendly meal that’s perfect for college students or anyone on a tight budget.

TEATIME RECIPE: SCONES WITH JAM AND CREAM

Scones with jam and cream are a classic British teatime treat. They’re simple to make, yet incredibly delicious. Here’s how to make them:

Ingredients:

– 2 cups of all-purpose flour

– 1/3 cup of sugar

– 1 tablespoon of baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon of salt

– 6 tablespoons of butter, chilled and cut into small pieces

– 1/2 cup of milk

– 1 egg, beaten

– Jam (strawberry, raspberry, or your favorite flavor)

– Whipped cream

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut in the chilled butter using a pastry cutter or your fingers until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk and beaten egg. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead a few times until it comes together. Roll the dough out to about 1/2 inch thick and cut into circles using a biscuit cutter. Place the scones onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush the tops of the scones with a little bit of milk. Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until lightly golden brown. Allow the scones to cool for a few minutes before serving. Serve with jam and whipped cream on the side.

These scones are perfect for teatime, brunch, or anytime you want a sweet treat. They’re also great for making ahead of time and freezing for later use.

SPRING COOKING RECIPES: LIGHT AND FRESH DISHES TO WELCOME THE SEASON

Spring is a time for fresh ingredients and light, refreshing meals. Here are a few recipes to help you welcome the season:

Strawberry Spinach Salad:

– Baby spinach leaves

– Sliced strawberries

– Chopped pecans

– Crumbled feta cheese

– Balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Instructions:

1. Toss the spinach leaves with the sliced strawberries, chopped pecans, and crumbled feta cheese.

2. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette dressing and serve.

Lemon Garlic Shrimp:

– 1 pound of large shrimp, peeled and deveined

– 4 cloves of garlic, minced

– Juice of 1 lemon

– 2 tablespoons of olive oil

– Salt and pepper

Instructions:

1. In a large bowl, whisk together the garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

2. Add the shrimp to the bowl and toss to coat.

3. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

4. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until pink and cooked through.

5. Serve with a side of rice or salad.

Grilled Asparagus:

– 1 bunch of asparagus, trimmed

– 2 tablespoons of olive oil

– Salt and pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

2. Toss the asparagus with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

3. Place the asparagus onto the grill and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side, or until tender and lightly charred.

4. Serve as a side dish or snack.

These recipes are perfect for spring and are sure to impress your family and friends. They’re simple to make, yet packed with flavor and fresh ingredients. Enjoy!

