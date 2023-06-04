Pizza Sandwich Recipe: Have you tried making this effortless pizza sandwich recipe?

This Recipe I Doubt You’ve Ever Had a Pizza Sandwich This Easy to Make

If you are a fan of pizza and sandwiches, then you will love this recipe for a pizza sandwich. This recipe is not only incredibly easy to make, but it is also delicious and perfect for a quick lunch or dinner. In this article, we will take a closer look at this recipe and how you can make it at home.

Ingredients

4 slices of bread

1/2 cup of pizza sauce

1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup of sliced pepperoni

1/4 cup of sliced black olives

1 tablespoon of butter

Instructions

First, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, take your four slices of bread and lay them out on a baking sheet. Spread a generous amount of pizza sauce on each slice of bread. Make sure to cover the entire surface of the bread. Sprinkle some shredded mozzarella cheese on top of the pizza sauce. Use as much or as little cheese as you like. Add some sliced pepperoni and black olives on top of the cheese. Again, use as much or as little toppings as you like. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. While the pizza sandwiches are baking, melt one tablespoon of butter in a small pan over medium heat. Once the pizza sandwiches are done baking, remove them from the oven and brush the melted butter on top of each sandwich. Let the sandwiches cool for a few minutes before slicing them in half and serving.

Variations

There are endless variations to this pizza sandwich recipe. Here are a few ideas:

Use different types of bread, such as sourdough, whole wheat, or ciabatta.

Experiment with different pizza toppings, such as sausage, mushrooms, or onions.

Add some chopped fresh herbs, such as basil or oregano, for extra flavor.

For a spicy kick, add some red pepper flakes or hot sauce.

Use different types of cheese, such as cheddar, provolone, or gouda.

Conclusion

This pizza sandwich recipe is a winner in terms of taste and ease of preparation. With just a few simple ingredients, you can whip up a delicious and satisfying meal in no time. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch or dinner, this pizza sandwich is sure to hit the spot. So next time you are craving pizza and sandwiches, give this recipe a try!

