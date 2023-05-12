Pj Mcdonald Eagle Hill School : Meet PJ McDonald: The Beloved Teacher at Eagle Hill School

Get to Know PJ McDonald: The Adored Educator at Eagle Hill School

The Beloved Teacher at Eagle Hill School: PJ McDonald

Eagle Hill School, located in Hardwick, Massachusetts, is a private, co-educational, college preparatory school that caters to students with learning disabilities such as dyslexia, ADHD, and executive functioning challenges. One of the school’s most beloved teachers is PJ McDonald, who has been teaching social studies and history to 8th and 9th graders for over 30 years.

A Teacher Who Connects with His Students

PJ McDonald is known for his ability to connect with his students and make history come alive for them. He is also known for his sense of humor and his ability to inspire his students to achieve greatness. As a graduate of Boston College with a Bachelor’s Degree in History and a Master’s Degree in Education from Fitchburg State University, PJ began his teaching career at Eagle Hill School in 1989 and has been there ever since.

A Teaching Philosophy that Emphasizes Active Engagement

PJ’s teaching philosophy is based on the belief that every student can learn, and it is his job as a teacher to find the best way to reach each student. He believes that learning should be fun and that students should be actively engaged in the learning process. PJ uses a variety of teaching methods, including hands-on activities, group work, and technology, to make learning interesting and engaging.

A Dedication to Students with Learning Disabilities

PJ is also known for his dedication to his students, particularly those with learning disabilities. He is always available to help his students outside of class and is willing to go above and beyond to ensure that they are successful. He is known for his patience and his ability to work with students who have learning disabilities. Many of his former students credit him with helping them to overcome their learning challenges and achieve their goals.

Recognition and Awards for PJ McDonald

PJ has received numerous awards and accolades for his teaching, including the 2019 Massachusetts History Teacher of the Year Award and the 2019 Eagle Hill School Teacher of the Year. However, PJ says that the greatest reward of his job is seeing his students succeed.

Coach and Mentor

In addition to teaching, PJ is also the coach of the Eagle Hill School basketball team. He is known for his ability to motivate his players and help them to develop their skills. He is also known for his sportsmanship and his ability to instill a love of the game in his players.

A True Inspiration to Students and Colleagues

PJ McDonald is a true inspiration to his students and to his colleagues. It is clear that he loves his job and is committed to helping his students succeed. He is a true asset to Eagle Hill School and to the field of education.