“Places to Stay in Buenos Aires”: Top 9 Accommodation Options in Buenos Aires: Updated Guide for 2023

Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina, is a city with something for everyone. From historical landmarks to vibrant nightlife, the city is divided into several neighborhoods, each with its unique offerings. In this article, we’ll explore some of the top neighborhoods to stay in Buenos Aires for all types of travelers.

Puerto Madero

Puerto Madero is a quiet and sophisticated neighborhood that is ideal for visitors looking for somewhere peaceful and relaxing. Fine dining restaurants and luxury rentals are situated between the high rises, and it’s perfect for those traveling for business. It’s a very safe neighborhood to stay in Buenos Aires. Puerto Madero was once a port and has a large dock space with an assortment of attractions, including two ships that are now floating museums; Sarmiento and Uruguay. You can also see the famous Puente de la Mujer (Woman’s Bridge) and an 864-acre ecological reserve, the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve, among several other landmarks. Remember that as this is an upscale area, budget-friendly places to stay, shops, and bistros are scarce. What it lacks is affordability. It makes up for with safety and lavishness!

San Telmo

San Telmo has an old and authentic vibe that romantics and historians alike will enjoy. The cobblestone streets are filled with charming cafes, eateries, and small shops. On the weekends, there are street markets featuring antiques, artworks, and handcrafted items. It’s a quiet and unique location for lodging. In the evening, El Viejo Almacén offers Tango shows, and there are countless other excellent nightlife venues. This place to stay in Buenos Aires is budget-friendly, and public transportation is available. While it is known for being very safe during the day, it’s best to avoid certain regions at night.

Recoleta

Recoleta is an upscale neighborhood known for its French and Italian facades and lovely architecture. It offers plenty of public transportation, but the establishments in this area are somewhat expensive and may not be ideal for those on a tight budget. Notably, Recoleta is home to numerous impressive entertainment options, including The Museum of Fine Art and Recoleta Cemetery, which is the final resting place of many of the country’s most notable citizens. You can also explore Avenida Alvear, a street with beautiful mansions and short-term rentals. This area is a prime location to stay in Buenos Aires for visitors, and the affluent vibe makes it perfect for anyone who wants to see the more opulent side of Buenos Aires. You also have good access to transportation, so you can venture to any other part of the city.

Centro Buenos Aires (San Nicolás, Montserrat, & Microcentro)

Centro is the business area of Buenos Aires and is crowded and bustling during the day. Here you will find small and mid-sized places to stay. There are a lot of pedestrian-only streets, which helps make it safe for walking. Public transportation is also plentiful here. In Centro, you can find Casa Rosada, which is the presidential palace, as well as Calle Florida and Galerias Pacífic, which are great shopping locations. Additionally, it’s one of the top locations to stay in Buenos Aires if you love nightlife. Bars, clubs, and restaurants are often busy until late hours of the night, and there are options to fit almost any budget here.

Palermo Soho

Palermo Soho is an excellent neighborhood for artists or anyone interested in music and the arts. It has a laid-back but modern vibe and art shops, bistros, trendy boutiques, and bars. Wine tasting, trying delicious food, and taking brewery tours are just a few of the things you can do in this neighborhood. Rooms and suites are moderately priced, as are the eateries. Best of all, Palermo Soho is just a few miles from other things to do, and it’s easy to catch a bus or a cab any time of day or night.

Palermo Hollywood

Palermo Hollywood is in an excellent location and has plenty of eateries and accommodations to choose from. You won’t find a lot of shops here, but there are numerous TV and film production studios. You might even catch a glimpse of a celebrity on their way to a set! During the day, the community is calm and relaxing, and the streets only seem busy during lunch and dinner. Even then, the crowds are usually restricted to just a few streets. In the evening, it springs to life with vibrant nightlife at clubs such as Fiesta Piso Compartido. Clubs and bars play music late into the night, and street performers come out to entertain tourists and locals alike. Plenty of dance clubs and live music venues are sprinkled throughout the small neighborhood. Best of all, it’s a safe and affordable neighborhood.

Belgrano

Belgrano is known for its beautiful landmarks, including Iglesia de Inmaculada Concepción de Belgrano, also known as La Redonda, Museo de Arte Espanol Enrique Larreta, and the Museo Sarmiento. It’s a top area to stay in Buenos Aires for lodging due to its location. It’s also ideal for walking and exploring. There aren’t as many tourist activities as in some other locations, but the area does offer local charm and is home to Parque Barrancas de Belgrano, a lush park where locals walk their dogs, have picnics, and tango dance. Additionally, this affluent community has boutiques, bistros, and accommodations spread throughout. There are also a few small clubs and bars that come alive at night. Not everything is expensive, though; it has a mix of budget-friendly and lavish options for every budget.

La Boca

La Boca is known for its vibrant colors and lively atmosphere, making it an excellent place to stay in Buenos Aires for those who want to experience the local culture. The neighborhood is home to the famous Caminito street, which is lined with colorful buildings, street performers, and tango dancers. The area is also known for its soccer stadium, La Bombonera, which is home to the Boca Juniors team. While the neighborhood can be busy during the day, it’s best to avoid certain areas at night due to safety concerns.

Palermo Viejo

Palermo Viejo is another great neighborhood for those interested in arts and culture. The area has a bohemian vibe and is filled with antique shops, art galleries, and trendy cafes. It’s also home to the Buenos Aires Botanical Garden, which is a beautiful place to stroll and relax. While it’s not as lively as Palermo Soho or Palermo Hollywood, it’s a charming neighborhood with plenty of affordable accommodations.

In conclusion, Buenos Aires has a neighborhood to stay in for all types of travelers. Whether you’re interested in history, culture, nightlife, or just want to relax, you’re sure to find a neighborhood that suits your needs. Consider the above neighborhoods when planning your trip to Buenos Aires.

