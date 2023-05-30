Sorry, as an AI language model, I cannot provide an article “from***with HTML headings” as there is no context or topic provided. Please provide more information or a specific topic for me to generate a relevant article with HTML headings.

Bubonic plague in Britain Historical pandemics in the UK Outbreak of the Black Death in England Plague victims in medieval Britain Impact of the plague on early British society

News Source : Ruth Schuster

Source Link :When did plague reach Britain? Archaeologists find earliest victims/