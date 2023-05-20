“Plainview ISD board meeting security”: Law enforcement presence at Plainview ISD board meeting is noticeable

1. #PlainviewISDBoardMeeting

A protest took place outside the Plainview Independent School District (PISD) administration building in response to the district’s handling of a sexual incident that occurred between two elementary school students in mid-April. The protesters called for the removal of Superintendent H.T. Sanchez and the board of trustees, and criticized the district’s communication and response. The protest gained traction on social media, with attendees travelling from across Texas and other states. Security was tight at the administration building, with police tape, barricades, and multiple officers present. Attendees had to walk through metal detectors and were not allowed to bring bags.

News Source : Ma’Rico Holland II

