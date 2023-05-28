“plane crash fatalities” today : Lantana Plane Crash Claims Lives of Man and Woman

Lantana plane crash claims lives of man and woman, identities released today 2023.

Two people who died in a small plane crash at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana, Florida, on Friday have been identified as Ana Diego Matias, 20, of Lantana, and Stanley Sands, 76, of Lake Worth. The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a single-engine Cessna 172. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News Source : WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm

