“Plane crash fatalities” today : Lantana plane crash claims the lives of a man and woman

Lantana Plane Crash Claims Lives of Male and Female Passengers today 2023.

Two people who died in a small plane crash at Palm Beach County Park Airport in Lantana have been identified as Ana Diego Matias, 20, of Lantana, and Stanley Sands, 76, of Lake Worth. The Federal Aviation Administration identified Sands as an airline transport pilot, flight instructor, ground instructor and flight engineer. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

