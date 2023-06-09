Plane Crash in PA Kills Passenger Lawrence Sager, Injures Pilot Kenneth Sager

Lawrence Sager : Plane crash in Pennsylvania kills passenger Lawrence Sager, pilot Kenneth Sager survives with serious injuries

According to a preliminary investigation by federal authorities, the pilot of a 1955 four-seat single-engine Cessna that crashed into a Pennsylvania Turnpike exit ramp near the Capitol City Airport last month reported an engine failure moments before going down. The May 31 incident killed the plane’s passenger and seriously injured the pilot. The plane was recovered with only a pint of fuel left in its tanks. The deceased passenger has been identified as Lawrence Sager, 74, of Harrisburg. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released preliminary findings on the crash, indicating that, at the time of the crash, the plane was on the final leg of a three-leg flight originating at the aircraft’s home facility, the Farmers Pride Airport in Fredricksburg, Lebanon County. The plane was fueled at Farmers Pride but did not refuel at Brokenstraw, and no fuel was available at the Rowlesburg airstrip. The information provided in the report is preliminary and subject to change as the investigation continues, the NTSB cautioned.

News Source : Zack Hoopes | zhoopes@pennlive.com

