“plane crash Tunisia” today : 2 fatalities and 2 injuries reported after two small planes collide in Tunisia

2 fatalities and 2 injuries reported after two small planes collide in Tunisia today 2023.

Two light planes crashed in Tuzer city in the south of Tunisia, resulting in two French tourists being killed and two others injured. The wreckage of the planes belonging to the air force was found after search and rescue efforts. An investigation has been launched into the accidents.

News Source : West Observer

