“plank exercise”: The Scientific Explanation of How Planking Can Aid in Reducing Love Handles

The Science Behind How Planking Can Help Reduce Love Handles

Love handles, also known as muffin tops, are a common problem area for many people. They are the excess fat that accumulates around the waist and hips, giving the appearance of a bulge or roll over the top of pants or skirts. Love handles can be difficult to get rid of, but with the right exercise and diet, it is possible to reduce them. One popular exercise that has been touted as an effective way to reduce love handles is planking.

What is Planking?

Planking is a popular exercise that involves holding a push-up position for a certain amount of time. It is a full-body exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, including the core, glutes, and arms. Planking has gained popularity due to its simplicity and effectiveness in toning and strengthening the body.

How Does Planking Work to Reduce Love Handles?

Planking is a full-body exercise that engages multiple muscle groups, including the core, glutes, and arms. When these muscles are engaged, they burn calories and fat, which can help reduce love handles. Additionally, planking can help tone and strengthen the muscles in the waist and hips, giving the appearance of a slimmer waistline.

Planking Engages the Core Muscles

One of the main benefits of planking is its ability to engage the core muscles. The core muscles are the muscles that support the spine and help stabilize the body. When these muscles are strong, they can help reduce the appearance of love handles. Planking engages the rectus abdominis muscle, which is the muscle that runs down the front of the abdomen. This muscle is responsible for the six-pack abs that many people desire. By engaging this muscle, planking can help tone and strengthen the abdominal muscles, which can help reduce love handles.

Planking Engages the Glutes

In addition to engaging the core muscles, planking also engages the glutes. The glutes are the muscles in the buttocks that help support the hips and legs. When these muscles are strong, they can help reduce the appearance of love handles. Planking engages the gluteus maximus muscle, which is the largest muscle in the buttocks. By engaging this muscle, planking can help tone and strengthen the glutes, which can help reduce love handles.

Planking Engages the Arms

Planking also engages the arms, which can help burn calories and fat. When the arms are engaged, they help support the body and take some of the weight off of the core and glutes. This can help reduce the strain on these muscles and allow them to work more efficiently. Additionally, the arm muscles are some of the largest muscles in the body, which means that they burn a lot of calories and fat when they are engaged.

Planking Increases Metabolism

Another way that planking can help reduce love handles is by increasing metabolism. Metabolism is the process by which the body converts food into energy. When the metabolism is high, the body burns more calories and fat, which can help reduce love handles. Planking is a high-intensity exercise that can help increase metabolism and burn calories and fat. Additionally, planking can help increase the body’s metabolic rate, which means that the body will continue to burn calories and fat even after the exercise is over.

Planking Improves Posture

Lastly, planking can help improve posture, which can help reduce the appearance of love handles. Poor posture can cause the belly to protrude, which can make love handles more noticeable. Planking engages the core muscles, which can help improve posture and reduce the appearance of love handles. Additionally, planking can help strengthen the muscles in the back and shoulders, which can help improve posture even further.

Conclusion

In conclusion, planking is an effective exercise that can help reduce love handles. Planking engages multiple muscle groups, including the core, glutes, and arms, which can help burn calories and fat. Additionally, planking can help tone and strengthen the muscles in the waist and hips, giving the appearance of a slimmer waistline. By increasing metabolism, improving posture, and engaging the arms, planking can help reduce love handles and improve overall health and fitness.